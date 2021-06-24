Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2021 95 per cent of Hyder ...
95 per cent of Hyderabad cops got jabs: Anjani Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 24, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 12:48 am IST
15,800 city cops got vaccinated
 Anjani Kumar Commissioner of Police Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: As many as 95 per cent of cops in the Hyderabad city police were vaccinated, barring those who were exempted by doctors, said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar. Other than the female officials who were pregnant and advised to postpone the vaccine dose, as many as 15,800 cops were vaccinated, said Anjani Kumar.

Speaking about the people who are hesitant to take the vaccination, officials from the city police said it was important to remember that they were human beings and psychologically complicated and nuanced creatures to whom logic and reasoning were important. “We must recognise the major challenges in vaccinating the entire population. The WHO has put forth the BeSD (behavioural and social drivers) vaccination model, which emphasises ‘motivation’ as the vanguard of human psychology during a vaccination drive.

 

While other countries have successfully carried out their Covid vaccination coverage by incentivising and motivating citizens, Indians have misinformation, disinformation and misplaced beliefs which lead them to fear about potential harmful effects of vaccines,” said an official.

An activist from Hyderabad helping people during Covid since last year, Ahmed Pasha, said a successful information campaign through mediums that invoke trust was needed for more people to openly step ahead and get vaccinated. “Local languages and dialects should be used to engage people via radio, television channels and regional newspapers,” he said.

 

Tags: hyderabad, telangana, hyderabad police, vaccination, police, anjani kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


