91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

449,613

9,151

Recovered

254,204

6,067

Deaths

14,162

147

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2020 Tamil Nadu sees 7.10 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu sees 7.10 per cent drop in corona cases, CM to hold meeting today

DECCAN CHRONICLE | ZAKEER HUSSAIN, D SEKAR & M R VENKATESH
Published Jun 24, 2020, 3:35 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 3:39 am IST
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to hold a video-conference meeting with all the district collectors on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswamy
 Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswamy

SALEM| CHENNAI: Reversing a relentless uptrend, Tamil Nadu witnessed some relief on Tuesday with the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19, novel coronavirus, fractionally dropping by 7.10 per cent both at the state and Chennai city levels, giving everyone a breather.

While the per-day positive COVID-19 cases for the state as a whole dropped to 2,516 from Monday's all-time day-wise spike of 2,710, greater Chennai also saw some respite with positive cases declining to 1,380 from 1,487 on Monday. But the total number of deaths kept spiraling to 833, after 39 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed by the State Health department today.

 

The number of persons tested for COVID-19 was tad lower at 23,921. In Chennai city, though, the testing momentum was kept up with over 600 'fever camps' held across the 15 zones on Tuesday, according to the Food Minister R Kamaraj who oversaw the cash relief distribution of Rs.1,000 to each of the rice card holders under PDS in the city. He said 53.33 per cent of the households had been covered in the city in disbursing the cash till date.  

With a 'full lockdown' to be in force from tonight in Madurai, that southern district saw slightly reduced positive cases at 137 today, next only to Thiruvallur-156 and Chengalpattu district with 146 COVID-19 infections. As Salem district picked up some rapid numbers, the public health authorities there curtailed retail shopping and shops were asked to shut by 4 pm today. A 60-year-old woman succumbed to the virus in Salem GH today.

CM TO TALK TO COLLECTORS AGAIN

Amid unconfirmed reports that Theni district could go under a 'full lockdown' next, after Madurai (on Tuesday Theni reported 48 new coronavirus positive cases), there is a sense of unease among sections of the public that the 'intense lockdown' may not be effective after all, as more and more people moved from Chennai to their home districts.

In this backdrop, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to hold a video-conference meeting with all the district collectors from Chennai on Wednesday, to take stock of the COVID-19 preventive and control measures in each district and to also discuss options on whether to uniformly extend the 'full lockdown' to all the other districts till June 30, or curb more select tier-two cities and towns on a strict necessity basis depending on the severity of coronavirus spread in the respective areas.

Tags: coronavirus in tamil nadu, coronavirus lockdown, chennai coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


