92nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

457,623

1,507

Recovered

259,092

493

Deaths

14,500

17

Maharashtra139010696316531 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka97216004150 Telangana95534224220 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5752386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2020 Shiv Sena hails  ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena hails 'victory' against coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2020, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 5:34 pm IST
Dharavi, which was once a troublesome coronavirus hotspot, had on Tuesday reported just five new cases, the lowest since April 5.
Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.
 Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.

Mumbai: With the number of new COVID-19 cases from Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai trickling down to a single digit, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday hailed the "defeat" of the coronavirus as a befitting reply of the party-led government to its critics, an oblique reference to the BJP.

Dharavi, which was once a troublesome coronavirus hotspot, had on Tuesday reported just five new cases, the lowest since April 5. The total number of cases now stands at 2,189.

 

"Controlling the spread of the the pandemic in Dharavi calls for celebrations. Those criticising the MVA government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis should also be invited for the celebration," said the editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

It said the difficult task to curb the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi has earned accolades for the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Sena, from the Centre.

The Sena also thanked residents of Dharavi for adhering to the lockdown norms and following various other measures.

Commenting on the strategy adopted in Dharavi, the edit said the BMC administration increased testing and tracing of contacts and also made lockdown rules stricter.

The Sena also praised BMC commissioner I S Chahal and Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh for the Dharavi success.

"However, the war against the virus is not yet over. Cases are rising elsewhere in Maharashtra," it said.

With the highest population density of 2,27,136 persons per sq. km, Dharavi had 491 cases in April with the growth rate of 12% when the number of cases were doubling every 18 days.

As per an official release, the proactive measures adopted by the BMC brought down the COVID-19 growth rate to 4.3 per centin May and further down to 1.02 per centin June. These measures also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May and 78 days in June 2020.

It listed challenges like common toilets, high population density, narrow lanes and crammed neighbourhood, which made it difficult to ensure that people adhere to social distancing norms.

"The BMC adopted a model of actively following four T's Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating. This approach included activities like proactive screening.

"While 47,500 people were covered by doctors and private clinics in house-to-house screening, about 14,970 people were screened with the help of mobile vans while 4,76,775 others were surveyed by BMC health workers," the release said.

Fever clinics were set up for screening high risk category such as elderly/senior citizens, which helped to screen 3.6 lakh people, it said.

"About 8,246 senior citizens were surveyed and as part of its policy of 'timely separation', they were separated. Altogether, 5,48,270 people have been screened in Dharavi. The suspected cases were shifted to well organized COVID Care Centres and Quarantine Centres," the release said.

...
Tags: coronavirus in dharavi, coronavirus in mumbai, maha vikas aghadi government, sena-ncp-congress alliance, coronavirus in maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

File image of Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. (ANI)

Ladakh MP urges people to stand with India Army to tackle China threat

Former Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh. (PTI)

CBI grills ex-Manipur CM Ibobi Singh over 'embezzlement' of Rs 332 crore funds

Representational pic (PTI)

Pakistan gameplan to designate Indians as terrorists by UN continues

Representational image (DC Photo)

SSLC supplementary exam for Covid positive students will be treated as first attempt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army chief MM Naravane visits forward areas in eastern Ladakh, reviews preparedness

File image of Army Chief General MM Naravane. (ANI)

Chidambaram: Nadda won't dare to ask Modi on 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015

Former Union minister P Chidambaram (PTI)

Has China occupied Indian territory?: Rahul Gandhi's poser to Modi government

The photo tweeted by Rahul Gandhi which is credited to his father Rajiv Gandhi.

Ladakh MP urges people to stand with India Army to tackle China threat

File image of Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. (ANI)

Sisodia: Scrap need for COVID patient to visit government facility for assessment

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham