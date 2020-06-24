Providing best treatment under ICMR guidelines: Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The state appeared to be just a day away from crossing the 10,000-mark in Covid-19 cases, with the government announcing 879 fresh cases on Tuesday. The total number stands at 9,553. Of the 879 cases on Tuesday, 652 were from Greater Hyderabad.

The health department in its Covid-19 bulletin said three more persons died during treatment, taking the toll up to 220. The number of discharged patients increased to 4,224 with 219 being sent home from hospitals on Tuesday. There are 519 active cases, according to the bulletin said.

The second highest tally came from Medchal-Malkajgiri district with 112 while Ranga Reddy district reported 64 cases. While 14 cases were reported from Warangal Rural, 10 were reported from Kamareddy, nine from Warangal Urban, seven from Jangaon, four from Nagarkurnool, two each from Sangareddy, Mancherial, and Mahbubabad, and one from Medak district.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Gandhi Hospital superintendent, Dr Raja Rao said a total of 10,128 patients, including suspects, had been admitted at the hospital so far of whom 290 were children younger than 12 years. Thirtyfive of these children also received care in the neonatal intensive care unit. While 135 women, pregnant but Covid-19 positive, have been admitted so far, 37 of them underwent Caesarean sections.

Dr Raja Rao said 3,423 patients had fully recovered and had been discharged from the hospital. A significant section of these patients, 1,395, also received treatment in the intensive care unit.

Many of them had comorbid conditions including pneumonia, cancer, paralysis, cardiac, kidney, and liver diseases as well as asthma. “We are providing the best treatment under ICMR guidance and doing our best to fight against Covid-19,” Dr Raja Rao said.