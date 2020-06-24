92nd Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Ladakh MP urges people to stand with India Army to tackle China threat

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2020, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 5:21 pm IST
He expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Ladakh to the Army for its "befitting response" to the Chinese.
File image of Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. (ANI)
 File image of Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. (ANI)

Leh: BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had a meeting with Army Chief Gen M M Naravane here and asserted that the people of the Union Territory stands with the Indian Army and "any threat to sovereignty and territorial integrity will be fought back with equal force", officials said on Wednesday.

The Army chief is currently on a two-day visit to Ladakh to review the overall situation in the wake of the recent violent face-off with the Chinese troops which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

 

At the meeting between Gen M M Naravane and the MP on Tuesday, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi and Leh-based 14 Corps commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh were also present.

"The people of Ladakh are of peace-loving nature. But, any threat to sovereignty and territorial integrity will be fought back with equal force. The people of Ladakh will always stand with the Indian Army," Namgyal said.

He expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Ladakh to the Army for its "befitting response" to the Chinese troops in the Galwan valley stand-off, and said, "We will never forget the supreme sacrifice made by our brave soldiers."

At the meeting, the MP discussed various issues pertaining to national defence, civil-military relation, need for the establishment of a dedicated Corp for eastern Ladakh and raising of battalions in Ladakh Scout, a spokesperson said.

He said Namgyal also discussed the development of border infrastructure, free movement of local civilians, especially nomads, within the territory and carrying out developmental works among others.

 

