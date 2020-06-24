91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

449,613

9,151

Recovered

254,204

6,067

Deaths

14,162

147

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi66602393132301 Tamil Nadu6460335339833 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal147289218580 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3452180723 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2020 Google CEO Sundar Pi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai disappointed with Trump's H1B visa move

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 24, 2020, 12:07 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2020, 12:07 am IST
Some other types of foreign work visas were also suspended till the end of 2020 to protect US workers in a crucial election year.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

New Delhi: In a huge blow to Indian techies eyeing the American job market, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday suspended H-1B visas till the end of the year. Some other types of foreign work visas were also suspended till the end of 2020 to protect US workers in a crucial election year. The new restrictions will take effect from Wednesday.

H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialised fields. According to estimates, before the coronavirus pandemic, the US issued 85,000 H-1B visas annually, of which Indians get 60,000. This move may badly affect Indian industry, especially the IT sector. Indian IT professionals who were issued H-1B visas for fiscal year 2021, starting October 1, will now have to wait till at least the end of the year to apply to US diplomatic missions to get their passports stamped, or for visa renewals.

 

In April, Trump signed an immigration proclamation targeting people outside the US seeking to legally migrate to America, with some exceptions. That order, that was set to lapse, will be extended till 2020 end expanded to include some guest worker visas. The new visas are L-1 visas for intra-company transfers, H-1B as well as the H-4 visa for spouses, H-2Bs for temporary non-agricultural workers and most J-1 visas for exchange visitors.

The proclamation also extends till the year end his earlier executive order that banned issuing of new Green Cards for lawful permanent residency.
Green Card holders are immediately eligible to compete for almost any job, at par with US citizens in most areas.

While issuing the proclamation, Trump has ignored the mounting opposition to his order by several businesses, legislators and human rights bodies. Google CEO Sunder Pichai said he was disappointed over Trump’s decision, and added: “Immigration contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech.”

...
Tags: h1b visa, indian software engineer, indian techies, us visa, us president donald trump, google ceo sundar pichai


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswamy

Tamil Nadu sees 7.10 per cent drop in corona cases, CM to hold meeting today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

S Jaishankar at RIC meet: Need to respect ethos of international law

Representational image. (PTI)

Miffed India tells Pakistan: Downsize High Commission staff within one week

Representational image. (PTI)

US asks Air India to take prior permission for Vande Bharat mission charter flights



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Priests and devotees take part in the 'pahandi' rituals of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Tuesday. (PTI)

Chidambaram: Nadda won't dare to ask Modi on 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015

Former Union minister P Chidambaram (PTI)

Has China occupied Indian territory?: Rahul Gandhi's poser to Modi government

The photo tweeted by Rahul Gandhi which is credited to his father Rajiv Gandhi.

S Jaishankar at RIC meet: Need to respect ethos of international law

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (PTI)

COVID-19 shatters Indian students’ dreams of studying abroad

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham