Voters’ names deleted for reverification

Hyderabad: Voters in Hyderabad are being sent SMS alerts by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation that their names have been deleted from the voters’ list.

Shocked voters who have voted in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections cannot understand why this SMS alert is being sent to them by the GHMC.

A door-to-door enumeration is being carried out by the municipal authorities for identifying Backward Class voters. The process also includes covering those voters who are not in that category as they want to update their records for the upcoming municipal elections.

Musharaf Faruqui, additional commissioner, explained, “The election process of door-to-door verification is done by the local GHMC office. The officer has to come twice to check whether the residents are there.

“If they are not available, a notice is put up outside the house.

“Even after that if there is no response, the declaration by even the neighbours is taken and then only the name is deleted and SMS sent. This is the process.”

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation claims that the exercise is carried out to discover if there is any change of residence, moving out of the country, or demise.

But no notice to this effect has been given and only an SMS alert is received by residents in Jubliee Hills.

This is an astonishing way for the authorities to behave, disenfranchising people on such flimsy evidence.

After all, people have voted in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and surely the vote of the last two elections is a testimony to the fact that the person is in the vicinity.

Residents are wondering what is the reason for the continuous reverification process, which is random in nature, with people not aware when the officials will come to their homes for such verifications.

For residents now torture is to wait till all the additions and deletions are completed which will be carried out again. Till then their names will stand deleted.