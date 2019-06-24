Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2019 Voters’ names ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Voters’ names deleted for reverification

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 12:55 am IST
GHMC shocks people who voted in Assembly, LS polls; sends SMS alerts.
Shocked voters who have voted in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections cannot understand why this SMS alert is being sent to them by the GHMC.
 Shocked voters who have voted in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections cannot understand why this SMS alert is being sent to them by the GHMC.

Hyderabad: Voters in Hyderabad are being sent SMS alerts by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation that their names have been deleted from the voters’ list.

Shocked voters who have voted in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections cannot understand why this SMS alert is being sent to them by the GHMC.

 

A door-to-door enumeration is being carried out by the municipal authorities for identifying Backward Class voters. The process also includes covering those voters who are not in that category as they want to update their records for the upcoming municipal elections.

Musharaf Faruqui, additional commissioner, explained, “The election process of door-to-door verification is done by the local GHMC office. The officer has to come twice to check whether the residents are there.

“If they are not available, a notice is put up outside the house.

“Even after that if there is no response, the declaration by even the neighbours is taken and then only the name is deleted and SMS sent. This is the process.”

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation claims that the exercise is carried out to discover if there is any change of residence, moving out of the country, or demise.

But no notice to this effect has been given and only an SMS alert is received by residents in Jubliee Hills.

This is an astonishing way for the authorities to behave, disenfranchising people on such flimsy evidence.

After all, people have voted in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and surely the vote of the last two elections is a testimony to the fact that the person is in the vicinity.

Residents are wondering what is the reason for the continuous reverification process, which is random in nature, with people not aware when the officials will come to their homes for such verifications.

For residents now torture is to wait till all the additions and deletions are completed which will be carried out again. Till then their names will stand deleted.

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

R Roshan Baig

Cong needs me more than I need it: R Roshan Baig

They said in Tamil Nadu, IndianOil Operates Terminals in Chennai (Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Foreshore- Royapuram), Sankari (Salem), Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.

IOC’s Sankari terminal set for expansion

A.K. Saseendran, Transport minister

Transport minister to act against officials for not cancelling Kallada permit

Applicants for the direct recruitment for computer instructor-grade one sit on a dharna, blocking vehicular traffic on the Tiruchengode-Erode highway. (Photo: DC)

Hitch in online compu test, aspirants protest in Namakkal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Warangal: OBC body seeks speedy probe

NGO members stage a protest with a cloth tied to their eyes against sexual assualts at the People’s Plaza on Sunday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Mental health doctors remain few in numbers

It is estimated that, in India, the economic loss due to mental health conditions, between 2012 and 2030, will be $1.03 trillion at 2010 dollar levels.

Hyderabad: Cop school posts vacant

Sources in the academy said that while it has 12 sanctioned posts for additional SPs, there are only four. The forensic science unit has a sanctioned strength of six but has two personnel. (Photo: KPN)

Hyderabad: People lose around Rs 1.4L-cr in chit funds

Representational Image

Nanda Devi: 7 bodies recovered; search for eighth tourist to be carried out on Monday

They were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak when they met the tragic fate.(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham