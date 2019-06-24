Trouble for Mayawati, CBI ready with 3 probes

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be brewing for BSP supremo Mayawati as CBI is likely to convert its three preliminary enquires (PEs) into regular cases to probe the alleged irregularities in the sale of 21 state-owned sugar mills during the tenure of the then state chief minister Mayawati.

Sources said, "Based on the evidence collected by the investigators, the CBI may convert its three PEs into regular cases. The CBI will soon seek clarifications from at least two former senior bureaucrats of UP government as part of its investigation”.

The sale of mills during Mayawati's tenure in 2011-12 had allegedly led to a loss of Rs 1,179 crore to the state exchequer, they added.

The agency had recently registered an FIR and six preliminary enquiries (PEs) to probe the alleged irregularities. However, BSP supremo had denied the allegations and accused the centre of misusing the CBI during elections.

“The case pertaining to the sale of 21 state-owned sugar mills during her tenure as UP chief minister is being given a political colour”, she had said.

The BJP government under Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe in the matter on April 12 last year. The agency has so far not named any official of the UP government or any politician of the state as accused in its first FIR.

Seven private persons, who had allegedly submitted forged documents during the purchase of the UP State Sugar Corporation Ltd mills, had been booked by the agency, they added. The state government had sought a CBI investigation into the sale of the 21 sugar mills, and forgery and cheating in the purchase of seven closed mills in Deoria, Bareilly, Laxmi Ganj, Hardoi, Ramkola, Chittauni and Barabanki. The case was being probed by Lucknow Police. It is alleged that the Mayawati-led government had sold the 21 mills, including 10 operational ones, below market price, which led to a loss of `1,179 crore, sources said.