Trend to politicise such incidents is wrong: J'khand minister on mob lynching

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
The minister's comments came after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims.
'The government will conduct an investigation. The trend to politicise such incidents are wrong,' Singh told ANI. (Photo: ANI)
 'The government will conduct an investigation. The trend to politicise such incidents are wrong,' Singh told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Ranchi: A day after a man was allegedly lynched on suspicion of theft near Jamshedpur, Jharkhand minister CP Singh on Monday said that it was wrong to politicise such incidents and the state government will conduct an investigation into the matter.

"The trend prevalent these days is to associate such incidents with BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal. It's a time of cut and paste, who fits what words where, is difficult to say. The government will conduct an investigation. The trend to politicise such incidents are wrong," Singh told ANI.

 

The minister's comments came after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims, saying they created a mindset where the minority community are looked down upon.

Read | They created anti-Muslims mindset: Owaisi blames BJP, RSS over lynchings

"Incidents of mob lynching are not going to stop because BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims. They have successfully created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals and cow slaughters," he told ANI earlier in the day.

The 22-year-old man, identified as Tabrez, died on Sunday after he was allegedly beaten up by a mob and later arrested on suspicion of theft here in Saraikela-Kharsawan district near Jamshedpur city.

The man was admitted to Sadar hospital and then referred to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Tabrez's family has alleged that the attack was communal and that he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

