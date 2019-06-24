Three hurt in police firing after BJP-Trinamul clash

At Kankardanga More, a group of BJP supporters stopped a vehicle, carrying the Trinamul workers, in the rally.

Kolkata: Close on the heels of two persons’ killings in alleged police firing at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, three persons including a student have suffered bullet injuries in another district: Bankura during a violent clash between the Trinamul Congress and BJP workers there with the police once again coming on the dock for its role.

The BJP has accused the police of shooting its supporters for shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan during state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari’s public outreach programme in Patrasayar of the district on Saturday evening.

It has called a statewide demonstration to gherao all the offices of superintendents of police (SP) in the districts on Monday alleging deterioration of law and order situation.

The three injured Soumen Bauri, a class VIII student of Krishnanagar High School, Tapas Bauri, a driver and Tulu Prasad Khan, a vegetable vendor were admitted at Bankura Medical College and Hospital.

All are residents of Hatkrishnanagar. While Soumen was injured in his waist, Tapas was wounded in right shoulder and Tulu in neck. Their families claimed that they suffered bullet injuries in the police firing.

At night BJP worker, Tamal Kanti Guin, Patrasa-yer Mondal president was arrested by the police.

To reach out to the mass in wake of the Trinamul’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha election, Mr Adhikary who is also the party’s observer in the district, led a rally from Patrasayar bus stand to Haludbani More in the afternoon.

At Kankardanga More, a group of BJP supporters stopped a vehicle, carrying the Trinamul workers, in the rally.

They shouted ‘Jai Shree Ram slogan’ seeing the minister leading to their clash with the Trinamul counterparts. Bombs were hurled by both sides on each other.

The police also swung into action. The BJP MP of Bankura Subhas Sarkar alleged, “All three injured persons received bullet wounds. The police claim-ed that they had only fired rubber bullets. But this is not true. Hearing ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogan the Trinamul workers got furious.”

He added, “They ordered the police to shoot our workers.” Mr Sarkar also called the police firing.