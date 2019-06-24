Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2019 SUCI in Kolkata prot ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SUCI in Kolkata protests over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 24, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Police has detained SUCI members who were protesting outside Raj Bhavan over deaths of children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
Socialist Unity Centre of India (Marxist) or the SUCI were protesting outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)
 Socialist Unity Centre of India (Marxist) or the SUCI were protesting outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Marxist) or the SUCI were protesting outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata over the deaths of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Police has detained SUCI members who were protesting outside Raj Bhavan.

 

The death toll in Bihar has now risen to 152 in Bihar.

...
Tags: acute encephalitis syndrome, socialist unity centre of india, muzaffarpur, bihar, child deaths
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A day after a man was allegedly lynched in Jharkhand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said such incidents are not going to stop as the BJP and RSS have increased hate against Muslims in the society. (Photo: File)

They created anti-Muslims mindset: Owaisi blames BJP, RSS over lynchings

Congress leader KH Muniyappa has blamed Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) for the Congress-JD(S) coalition's rout in the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that stitching an alliance with HD Deve Gowda's party cost dearer, amidst deep fissures in the ruling front in Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

Coalition proved costly for both Cong, JD(S): K H Muniyappa

In a surprise move, Acharya has resigned from his position at the central bank merely six months ahead of the scheduled end of his three-year term, citing personal reasons. (Photo: File)

Congress raises RBI independence issue over deputy governor's resignation

(Photo: File)

K'taka man tries to commit suicide by slitting throat in Vidhana Soudha washroom



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

Hunt, 52, said it was disrespectful for Johnson to have turned down the opportunity for a televised head-to-head debate on Sky television. (Photo: AP | File)
 

'Prize money changed my life,' says Punjab constable who won Rs 2 crore lottery

As per the report, he had misplaced the prize money lottery ticket but later found it in his desk drawer at a police station. (Representational Image)
 

Cuteness Overloaded: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's cosy picture breaking the internet

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: ‘Flying Wallendas’ cross Times Square on high wire in death-defying stunt

New York allowed the siblings to attempt Sunday's walk on the condition that they wear safety harnesses, a mandate Nik had said added physical weight and stress to the challenge. (Photo: AFP)
 

20 years of Kargil war: At Gwalior Air Base, IAF to ‘recreate’ Tiger Hill attack

The anniversary celebrations for this year will be spread over three days from July 25-27. (Photo: File)
 

Cat get stuck in washing machine for full cycle, survives

When Felix was brought into the emergency room, he had lost his vision and he had pneumonia due to his lungs being filled with water. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K'taka man tries to commit suicide by slitting throat in Vidhana Soudha washroom

(Photo: File)

Congress raises RBI independence issue over deputy governor's resignation

In a surprise move, Acharya has resigned from his position at the central bank merely six months ahead of the scheduled end of his three-year term, citing personal reasons. (Photo: File)

River Ganga gets a new breath of life in Kanpur as level of dissolved oxygen improves

Located on the west bank of river Ganga, Kanpur is a densely populated city famous for its leather industries. (Representational Image/ PTI)

SC refuses to entertain plea challenging Maratha quota in PG medical colleges

The state government had earlier promulgated an ordinance to amend the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Reservation Act, 2018 to provide 16 per cent reservation to Maratha students in PG medical courses. (Photo: File)

20 years of Kargil War: Facts about the 1999 India-Pakistan conflict

It is observed in the remembrance of recapturing the towering hills in Kargil district in Ladakh division subsequent the occupancy of Pakistani troops. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham