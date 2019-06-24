SUCI in Kolkata protests over deaths of children in Muzaffarpur

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Marxist) or the SUCI were protesting outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Marxist) or the SUCI were protesting outside the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata over the deaths of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Police has detained SUCI members who were protesting outside Raj Bhavan.

The death toll in Bihar has now risen to 152 in Bihar.