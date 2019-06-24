Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2019 Sitharaman's fi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sitharaman's first budget likely to focus on economic growth, unemployment

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 24, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 10:54 am IST
The reforms could see structural policy changes in areas such as land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship.
According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)
 According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s first budget will set the stage for reforms over the next five years, reported Hindustan Times. The reforms could see structural policy changes in areas such as land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship.

The interim budget presented on February 1 announced several popular decisions. This budget is seen as a boost to sagging economic growth and address unemployment. These two have been the main concerns for the government.

 

The upcoming budget may incentivise job-oriented private investment and focus on skill-development initiatives. The government is likely to persuade banks, particularly public sector ones, to slash interest rates in order to boost consumption.

According to officials, it is likely that the Reserve Bank of India could further lower lending rates to provide more room to commercial banks for cheaper loans.

The government is expected to continue its policy focus on rural India and the same is expected to be reflected in the budget as rural development has immense potential to create both demands and jobs.

The first budget of the Narendra Modi government’s second tenure is expected to be a precursor of major economic reform with an objective to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, about double its current size.

Officials said the budget might take some key decisions to boost the real estate sector which could have a multiplier effect on the economy as it would spur demand for steel, cement and labour, particularly in the unorganised sector.

...
Tags: union budget, finance minister, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The deficiency in these two subdivisions was 100 per cent until June 9, but it went down to 50 and 26 per cent respectively. (Photo: File)

Acute water crisis: 80% reservoirs across India have below normal storage

Earlier, a PIL was also filed stating the extensive wedding preparations were damaging the environment. (Photo: ANI)

U'khand: Dual Gupta-weddings leave Auli with tons of garbage

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday began a statewide over actue water crisis issue. (Photo: File)

Water crisis in TN: Stalin joins protest; DMK gives notice in Lok Sabha

Madhya Pradesh health officials are also on alert after a man said doctors at a private hospital told him his eight-year-old son, who died on Sunday, was suffering from AES. (Photo: AFP)

Encephalitis toll rises to 152, spreads to 20 of 38 Bihar districts; scare in MP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman falls asleep in Air Canada flight, wakes up alone in dark

According to the post, Adams was flying from Quebec to Toronto Pearson International Airport when she fell asleep, aided by the fact that she'd ended up with a whole row of seats to herself. (Representational Image)
 

Elephants beat the heat with watermelon and cucumbers

The challenge before the centre is to protect a toothless and blind 70-year-old female elephant named Suji. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Meryl Streep receives heartfelt birthday wishes from 'Big Little Lies' co-stars

Meryl Streep with her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars. (Photo: AP)
 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Encephalitis toll rises to 152, spreads to 20 of 38 Bihar districts; scare in MP

Madhya Pradesh health officials are also on alert after a man said doctors at a private hospital told him his eight-year-old son, who died on Sunday, was suffering from AES. (Photo: AFP)

Amit Shah’s first bill in Parliament today on Jammu and Kashmir quotas

Another bill that is expected to be tabled in Lok Sabha is Aadhaar Bill which allows the voluntary use of Aadhaar as an identity proof for opening bank accounts as well as procuring mobile phone connections. (Photo: File)

22-yr-old Jharkhand man beaten up, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', dies

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational Image)

CJI writes to PM Modi to remove Allahabad HC judge

When the CJI writes to the President and the PM for removal of a High Court judge, the Rajya Sabha Chairperson appoints a three-judge inquiry committee in consultation with the CJI to look into the allegations. (Photo: PTI)

Kollam coastal road work to begin today

Fisheries minister J. Mercykkutty Amma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham