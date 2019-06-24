No chargesheets filed on defected MPs, says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said no cases or chargesheets were pending against the four Telugu Desam MPs who defected to the BJP.

In reply to the criticism that the BJP had admitted MPs who were being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, Mr Kishan Reddy said in a press statement that the four MPs were facing some allegations of financial irregularities.

He said Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu had merged the four MPs in the BJP in accordance with the Constitution and pointed out that 16 mergers had taken place as per the provisions laid down in the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. Recently, 12 Congress MLAs were merged with the TRS, he added.

Before criticising the BJP, he said, TD president and former AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should explain how he became Chief Minister by sidelining then chief minister N.T. Rama Rao to whom the people had given a mandate in 1994.

Stating that the Congress and the TD had no right to criticise the BJP, he accused Mr Naidu of unconstitutionally allowing YSR Congress MLAs into the party when he was Chief Minister, and giving them berths in his Cabinet.

He also asked why Mr Naidu had not spoken about diamantiare Nirav Modi and airline and liquor baron Vijay Mallya when he was part of the NDA.