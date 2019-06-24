Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2019 New Secretariat and ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New Secretariat and Assembly works from June 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 12:51 am IST
For the new legislature complex Mr Rao will lay the foundation stone at the red-coloured old building of Errum Manzil on the same day.
The complex where the helipad exists. (Photo: DC)
 The complex where the helipad exists. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the new Secretariat and Assembly buildings will be laid by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on June 27.

Mr Rao is said to have been chosen in the north-east corner which is adjacent to the helipad on the premises of the existing secretariat to lay the foundation stone for the new complex according to the dictates of Vastu.

 

For the new legislature complex Mr Rao will lay the foundation stone at the red-coloured old building of Errum Manzil on the same day. The existing secretariat has 10 blocks spread over 25.5 acres.

The state government recently de-notified the Saravahita Block from the heritage list though it was built during the days of the Nizams.

The state government has constituted a three-member committee headed by the roads and buildings minister to see if it is feasible to leave any of the blocks untouched.

Sources revealed that the committee is of the opinion that building a new complex by demolishing all the old buildings is a better idea as it will give scope for a better fascade to the complex and it will be possible to provide space for greenery.

Sources said that in view of the Chief Minister having four corner entries to the new secretariat, officials are exploring the possibility of taking over some of the buildings belonging to Transco and Genco which are located near the existing complex.

The sources also revealed that till the new complex is ready, the Chief Minister’s chamber, Chief Secretary’s chamber and general administration department will be shifted to the Burgula Ramakrishna Rao building which is adjacent to the GHMC office.

With regard to the design of the new complex, sources revealed that Mr Rao has been examining the design submitted by the noted architect Hafeez Contractor earlier and also another design forwarded by a Chennai based architect’s firm.

Sources disclosed that after finalising the design, the government will likely get the work done through global tenders or nomination basis.

Mr Rao recently announced that the estimated cost of the new secretariat is `400 crore and the cost of the Assembly is `100 crore.

He made it clear that the fascade of the new Assembly building will replicate the existing one which was constructed by the Nizam and the new Legislature complex will comprise the Assembly Hall, Council and Legislative Secretariat.

A few years ago the state government constructed two new buildings in the Errum Manzil for the Roads and Buildings department and those two buildings will likely be converted into the Legislative Secretariat.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

R Roshan Baig

Cong needs me more than I need it: R Roshan Baig

They said in Tamil Nadu, IndianOil Operates Terminals in Chennai (Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Foreshore- Royapuram), Sankari (Salem), Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.

IOC’s Sankari terminal set for expansion

A.K. Saseendran, Transport minister

Transport minister to act against officials for not cancelling Kallada permit

Applicants for the direct recruitment for computer instructor-grade one sit on a dharna, blocking vehicular traffic on the Tiruchengode-Erode highway. (Photo: DC)

Hitch in online compu test, aspirants protest in Namakkal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cop school posts vacant

Sources in the academy said that while it has 12 sanctioned posts for additional SPs, there are only four. The forensic science unit has a sanctioned strength of six but has two personnel. (Photo: KPN)

Hyderabad: People lose around Rs 1.4L-cr in chit funds

Representational Image

Nanda Devi: 7 bodies recovered; search for eighth tourist to be carried out on Monday

They were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak when they met the tragic fate.(Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Portion of roof falls outside ICU treating Encephalitis patients in Bihar

The hospital is the largest medical facility treating AES patients in the district. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham