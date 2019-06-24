Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2019 Nehru govt didn&rsqu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nehru govt didn’t probe Mookerjee’s death: BS Yeddyurappa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2019, 5:44 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 5:44 am IST
He was speaking at a function here to pay tributes to Mookerjee, who was also the first union industries minister, on his 66th death anniversary.
Acharya Mahashraman who is on Ahimsa Yatra being greeted by state BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo: KPN)
 Acharya Mahashraman who is on Ahimsa Yatra being greeted by state BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru on Sunday (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: State BJP president and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on Sunday charged the Congress with not investigating the “mysterious” death of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, when it was in power, despite a request from his family.

He was speaking at a function here to pay tributes to Mookerjee, who was also the first union industries minister, on his 66th death anniversary.

 

“He (Mookerjee) died under mysterious circumstances. The Congress government under Jawarhalal Nehru did not do any investigation. Nehru did not respond to the letter by Mookerjee's mother to probe her son's death,” Yeddyurappa said.

Mookerjee had died in 1953 in Srinagar in police custody after he had entered the northern state, defying the requirement for obtaining a permit for doing so.

The then Congress government had said he had died due to medical reasons after his health conditions deteriorated in custody.

The Jana Sangh, the precursor to BJP, had suspected a foul play and sought a probe. The BJP leader alleged that Nehru “victimised” Mookerjee just like he did to the architect of constitution Dr B R Ambedkar and the first union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On abrogation of Article 370, he said everyone believed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah would take a definite decision on the matter and bring about change. Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament’s power to make laws concerning the state. Yeddyurappa said the prevailing situation in Kashmir makes one understand how relevant Mookerjee’s struggle was for abrogation of the Article 370.

...
Tags: b.s. yeddyurappa


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

G. Parameshwar

Dr G: Didn’t order BJP flag removal

Power lines drawn to Banjaru Male in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Finally, Banjaru Male’s wait for light ends

Congress workers stage a protest seeking a cabinet berth for Tanveer Sait at a party meeting presided over by KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre in Mysuru on Sunday (Photo: KPN)

‘Modi wave, Nayak quota row cost Congress dear in Varuna’

R.V. Deshpande

RTC issue hits ex-gratia payment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kollam coastal road work to begin today

Fisheries minister J. Mercykkutty Amma

Thiruvananthapuram: 8 policemen suspended over society poll clashes

This was because a policeman who was a member of the security team of the chief minister was excluded from the action even though he was involved in the scuffle. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha:108 ambulances staff withdraw strike call

As many as 77 ambulance employees including pilots and nursing staff had served a strike notice to the National Rural Health Mission district coordinator the other day. (Representional Image)

Travancore Devaswom Board has no land in Panchalimedu: H. Dineshan

Idukki district collector H. Dineshan

Kochi: General Hospital hands full, call to open CCRC theatre

Cochin Cancer Research Centre
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham