Hyderabad: Cables, plastics, metals blamed for waterlogging

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 24, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Commissioner urges imposition of heavy fines for dumping
The private cables of data and internet providers which obstructed the flow of water following rains on Friday. The GHMC is planning to remove them from the drains.
Hyderabad: Waterlogging in the Cyberabad area is being attributed to underground cables and the plastic, clothes and other materials that get caught up in the cables, obstructing the flow of water.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation came under severe criticism for the waterlogging in Cyberabad on Friday night, which caused delays of upto five hours.

 

The private cables of data and internet providers will be removed from the drains as it was found in a review meeting carried out by GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore with senior officials on Sunday, that they are one of the obstructions.

Sand and metal used in construction are another obstruction to the flow of water in the drains.

With construction activity in full swing, the sand and debris lying on the site make their way into the water blocking the area.

The two lakes in the region Barla Kunta and Thummidi Kunta overflowed and water ran onto the streets. Work to increase the capacity of the lakes has been carried out but it has not helped.

Ms D. Hari Chandana, zonal commissioner of Cyberabad, said, “We have decided to instal water pumps so that the water can flow away quickly.

“The activity of pumping will help to clear the water in 20 minutes. We also have to work in co-ordination with the traffic department as the waterlogging leads to traffic chaos and two-wheelers take short cuts as they do not want to wade into the water.”

With the SRDP project work going on, the government is planning to put up boards and also divert traffic during the rains so that there is no traffic jam.

The commissioner has asked for heavy fines to be imposed on those who are dumping construction and debris material on the road.

During the inspection by the commissioner it was found that the concreted drain areas were broken due to the pressure of the water and more water flowed onto the road rather than into the drains.

JNTU’s Prof. Laxman Rao, who was also a part of the inspection team, has suggested percolation tanks to be created near Shilparamam, Durgam Cheruvu and Nector Gardens.

