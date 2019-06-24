Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 24 Jun 2019 Anti-hydrocarbons st ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-hydrocarbons stir: Oppn forms human chain along Tamil Nadu coast

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R. VALAYAPATHY
Published Jun 24, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 1:07 am IST
Human chain extended to a distance of 32 km from Kattumavadi to Enathi coastal village in Pudukkottaai district, official sources told DC.
Members of opposition parties form human chain in Nagapattinam on Sunday. (DC)
 Members of opposition parties form human chain in Nagapattinam on Sunday. (DC)

NAGAPATTINAM: Members of various opposition parties including DMK, CPI, CPI (M)  and different farmers associations including 'Cauvery Vivasayeegal Padhukappu Sangam' and other like-minded organisations staged a human chain demonstration at various places along the East coast in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts, on Sunday, as part of the statewide human chain protest against the Union Government's nod to Vedanta group of companies to extract  hydrocarbons in 274 locations in Tamil Nadu including the Cauvery delta region.

At Nagapattinam, local MLA Thamimum Ansari, farmers' leader 'Cauvery' Dhanabalan, and others formed a human chain, while CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan and others took part in a similar peaceful protest at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district.

 

The human chain extended to a distance of 32 km from Kattumavadi to Enathi coastal village in Pudukkottaai district, official sources told DC. The human chain formation started in coastal Marakkanam in Villupuram district, sources added.

...
Tags: dmk, farmers associations, human chain
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Nagapattinam


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

They said in Tamil Nadu, IndianOil Operates Terminals in Chennai (Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Foreshore- Royapuram), Sankari (Salem), Madurai, Tiruchy and Coimbatore.

IOC’s Sankari terminal set for expansion

A.K. Saseendran, Transport minister

Transport minister to act against officials for not cancelling Kallada permit

Applicants for the direct recruitment for computer instructor-grade one sit on a dharna, blocking vehicular traffic on the Tiruchengode-Erode highway. (Photo: DC)

Hitch in online compu test, aspirants protest in Namakkal

River Barathapuzha has filled up as rains gathered strength in state. A scene from Kuttipuram bridge on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Kochi: Monsoon peaks only by August/September now



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: State starves city MLAs of funds for constituencies

After the TRS came to power Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao enhanced the CDP funds from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore for each MLA and MLC. The funds were to be released quarterly, or Rs 75 lakh for every three months.

Efforts, not agitations, will bring water: BJP

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Doctors not the reason for failures in health sector

Representational Image

Andhra Pradesh Congress, Telangana Telugu Desam in same boat

Chandrababu Naidu

Food and Drug Administration set to standardise faecal transfer procedure

Those who do not have a highly stressful life and the body does not secrete too many stress hormones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham