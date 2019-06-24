Anti-hydrocarbons stir: Oppn forms human chain along Tamil Nadu coast

NAGAPATTINAM: Members of various opposition parties including DMK, CPI, CPI (M) and different farmers associations including 'Cauvery Vivasayeegal Padhukappu Sangam' and other like-minded organisations staged a human chain demonstration at various places along the East coast in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts, on Sunday, as part of the statewide human chain protest against the Union Government's nod to Vedanta group of companies to extract hydrocarbons in 274 locations in Tamil Nadu including the Cauvery delta region.

At Nagapattinam, local MLA Thamimum Ansari, farmers' leader 'Cauvery' Dhanabalan, and others formed a human chain, while CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan and others took part in a similar peaceful protest at Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district.

The human chain extended to a distance of 32 km from Kattumavadi to Enathi coastal village in Pudukkottaai district, official sources told DC. The human chain formation started in coastal Marakkanam in Villupuram district, sources added.