search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi mango steals show at Uttar Pradesh’s mango festival

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2018, 5:47 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 5:47 am IST
Other varieties of mangoes included those na-med as ‘Husnara’, “Nazuk Badan’, ‘Anarkali’, ‘Sensation’, ‘Gulab Jamun’ and ‘Aishwarya’.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a round of the stalls after inaugurating the UP Mango Festival, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a round of the stalls after inaugurating the UP Mango Festival, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Among the 750 odd varieties, this one was the cynosure of all eyes. It was small in size and the skin was perfectly shining saffron and, yes, it was the ‘Yogi’ mango — a variety developed by mango grower Tariq Mustafa.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, inaugurated the sixth Mango festival and when his eyes feel on the mango variety named after him, he smiled and moved on.

 

Other varieties of mangoes included those na-med as ‘Husnara’, “Nazuk Badan’, ‘Anarkali’, ‘Sensa-tion’, ‘Gulab Jamun’ and ‘Aishwarya’.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that planting mango trees earned blessings for people and was also a tribute to ancestors. He said that mango cultivation would help in doubling the income of farmers. He said that Uttar Pradesh was a leader in mango production and the number of mango varieties, even though the area of mango cultivation was less compared to other states.

He also asked the officials of agriculture, horticulture and other concerned departments to make aware the people about the benefits of horticulture and vegetable farming. He directed officials to hold similar festivals in districts, especially in those where the mango production is large so that the farmers can showcase their produce.

Tags: tariq mustafa, yogi adityanath, mango
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Chrome will automatically download articles

Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.
 

Facebook accidentally leaks analytics reports to app testers

While Facebook confirmed that three per cent of apps' summaries were shared owing to an error in the mail delivery system, no personal information about the users was revealed.
 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Saudi Arabia introduces 'pink' women-only parking spaces it lifts driving ban

Saleswomen are also being hired at showrooms (Photo: AFP)
 

Man pulled up for littering slaps legal notice against Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Previously, Arhhan and his mother hit back at the duo for their behaviour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Police find missing toddler by following paw prints of dog who stuck by him

The child was found without a diaper but was overall in good health (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madras high court stays transfer order of joint director

Madras High Court.

Madras HC imposes cost of Rs 50,000 on Tirupur tahsildar

Madras high court.

Chennai: Why society lacks Good Samaritans?

Case of a road accident, there is a lot of hustle bustle. But does somebody really call for help? In a country with some of the world’s most dangerous roads, the victims are often left to fend for themselves; or left to die.(Picture for representation)

Madras HC orders replacement of Sthapathi in panel for temple renovation

Madras high court.

Tamil Nadu CM: Make Hosur airport operational

Edappadi K. Palaniswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham