TS Wakf Board in action to cut power supply against defaulting tenants

Hyderabad: After registering police cases against recalcitrant tenants who are not paying rent for its properties, the TS Wakf Board is sending letters to the electricity board to disconnect power supply to such establishments.

To begin with, the Wakf Board officials have identified the properties where tenants are not paying rent for the last few years. The Board has started sending letters along with support documents to the Southern Discom asking it to disconnect the power supply to the properties.

“The properties are owned by the Wakf Board. The tenants, without paying rent, are enjoying the rights over the properties. Legal action is being initiated against the encroachers. Already FIRs are being lodged against them and power and water supply will be disconnected,” said Wakf Board chief executive officer Shahnawaz Qasim.

Among the properties identified by the board are the Nabi Khana Maulvi Akbar at Pathergatti, Macca Madina Wakf building at Madina junction and Masjid-e-Mia Mushk at Puranapul.

The CEO said the board was informing various departments including the GST Commissionerate, commercial taxes and income-tax departments and GHMC of the matter. “We we want to inform the government agencies about our properties. At the same time, being a government department, it is our duty to coordinate with other agencies and ensure that taxes are not being swindled,” Mr Qasim said.

The Wakf Board has leased out several of its properties to shopkeepers. However, most of them have not renewed the lease agreements and instead approached courts.

High Court advocate Khaja Aejazuddin said that when the tenants approach the court, the Wakf Board is not taking up the cases seriously, following which the tenants get the benefit of obtaining stay orders or ex-parte orders.

The CEO said that the board had constituted a team of officials to monitor the court cases.

The Wakf Board had recently filed a police case against the tenants of the Mecca Madina Wakf building located at Pathergatti. The Board alleged that the tenants had encroached its properties.

One more case was registered at Mailardevpally police station against a few persons who had encroached upon land attached to the Takiya Moghal Fakeer Shah, a graveyard at Shamsheergunj.