search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

To test food quality, Kerala IAS officer eats mid-day meal with students; wins hearts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Jun 24, 2018, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Earlier this week, the IAS officer made a surprise visit to a school in the district to assess the quality of mid-day meals. 
To everyone's surprise, the district collector, S Suhas, ended up eating with a large number of school students. (Photo: Facebook / @districtcollectoralappuzha)
 To everyone's surprise, the district collector, S Suhas, ended up eating with a large number of school students. (Photo: Facebook / @districtcollectoralappuzha)

Mumbai: A district collector from Kerala's Alappuzha won hearts online and was lauded for his dedication and down-to-earth gesture by netizens. 

Earlier this week, the IAS officer made a surprise visit to a school in the district to assess the quality of mid-day meals. 

 

However, to everyone's surprise, the collector, S Suhas, ended up eating with a large number of school students. The gesture not only brought a smile to the faces of students but the collector received huge praise on social media. 

The collector posted about his visit on his Facebook page and it has since garnered over 6,000 likes and more than 3,000 shares. In the post, he said that his visit was aimed at assessment. 

He visited Sree Devi Vilasam (SDV) UP government school during lunchtime to evaluate the nutritional value of the mid-meal being served. 

According to the Facebook post, the officer was satisfied with the quality of the meal which included rice, curd, cucumber and potato curry.

He also visited the school's computer lab and library. 

Former director of education at the Zila level K P Lathika also accompanied the collector on his visit. The need for more space was also brought to his notice by the school headmaster. 

Tags: mid-day meals, kerala district collector, collector s suhas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Assistant drops the formalities, becomes more friendly

Assistant will keep listening for 8 seconds after it answers before she stops accepting commands. (Photo: AP)
 

“I see people dying,” states Alexa to its owner

Alexa has always been in the news related to creepy AI-based incidents.
 

Unboxing images LEAKED: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with notched-display, dual rear cameras

The Redmi 6 Pro could sport a 5.84-inch screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
 

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time.
 

Qualcomm to manufacture Snapdragon 1000 SoC for Windows 10 laptops?

The report also states that the SD 1000 SoC would be having 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and two 128GB UFS flash drives.
 

Umar Akmal makes sensational fixing claims about India-Pakistan World Cup 2015 game

Umar Akmal went on to say that this was nothing new, and similar offers were made to him in the past. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maha's plastic industry stares at loss of Rs 15,000 Cr, 3 lakh jobs on the line

The government had given three months time to dispose of the existing stocks, which ended on June 23. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Two LeT militants killed, another surrenders in Kulgam encounter

Internet services were suspended in Kulgam soon after the encounter began. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

6,000 kg of fish preserved in toxic chemical seized at Walayar in Kerala

A 15-member-team of Food Safety officials from Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Palakkad, led by joint food safety commissioner, carried out the raid. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

14 women, child killed as tractor-trolley falls in canal in Telangana

Over 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred. (Representational Image)

Govt to change appraisal criteria for top IAS officers; here’s how they'll be judged

The Personnel Ministry has written to chief secretaries of all state govts and UTs suggesting changes in annual performance appraisal forms for the IAS officers. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham