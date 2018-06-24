search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana in no mood to fund startups as plans remain only on paper for past 1 year

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2018, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 1:48 am IST
On the contrary, government officials  said, it was in the early stages and the government was trying to figure out the ownership.
According to T-Hub officials, the fund is no longer an independent private fund but will be administered by the government, even though the policy states that it will be privately held and the government will be a limited partner. (Representational Image)
 According to T-Hub officials, the fund is no longer an independent private fund but will be administered by the government, even though the policy states that it will be privately held and the government will be a limited partner. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: While funding remains a major problem for start-ups, the Telangana Innovation Fund, to support ideas with massive impact, remains on paper for the past one year. As per the State Innovation Policy, the government was supposed to expedite the launch of its early-stage investment vehicle T-Fund, which is a master fund of Rs 2,000 crore. This fund was supposed to be launched in concert with leading global investors and in collaboration with T-Hub. Neither T-Hub nor the government has done any tangible work in gathering funds since the State Innovation Policy was launched in July 2017 vide G.O Ms. No. 10.

According to T-Hub officials, the fund is no longer an independent private fund but will be administered by the government, even though the policy states that it will be privately held and the government will be a limited partner. A limited partner has restricted interaction in the business practices. T-Hub officials said, “We have nothing to do with T-Fund. Originally, the idea was to run it as independent private fund and check the deal flow through all the channels, but now it will be run by the government.”

 

However, the T-Fund website is up and running and is being administered by T-Hub. As per the Innovation Policy, T-Hub Board of Directors, corporate networks and senior government officials will constitute a panel to decide the nature and amount of fund investments. The fund shall be managed by a professional fund manager who will be recruited from the market and who will also be responsible for raising additional fund money by engaging with financial institutions, venture capital and private equity firms and High Networth Individuals (HNIs).

On the contrary, government officials  said, it was in the early stages and the government was trying to figure out the ownership. While the IT department remained in oblivion about the fund, the IT secretary, who is spearheading the activity, and the Chief Innovation Officer were not available for comment.

Tags: start-ups, t-hub, telangana innovation fund
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia introduces 'pink' women-only parking spaces it lifts driving ban

Saleswomen are also being hired at showrooms (Photo: AFP)
 

Man pulled up for littering slaps legal notice against Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Previously, Arhhan and his mother hit back at the duo for their behaviour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Police find missing toddler by following paw prints of dog who stuck by him

The child was found without a diaper but was overall in good health (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ranbir names ex-girlfriends Deepika and Katrina to make a point on an important topic

Ranbir Kapoor’s relationships and break-ups with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif had made headlines.
 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Many lakes spew foam in Cyberabad

Foam accumulated at Dharaninagar in Kukatpally on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Rajasthan boy's family ostracised as girl's kin don't approve of love marriage

The girl’s family did not approve of the love marriage and used their influence on the caste panchayat leaders to boycott the boy's family. (Representational Image)

Ended alliance as Jammu, Ladakh interests were ignored, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally in Jammu on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Pak envoy summoned after denying top Indian diplomat access to meet pilgrims

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was prevented from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Toxic foam spills onto streets as drain froths again in Hyderabad

After a night of heavy rainfall, the overflowing drains were contaminated with industrial waste that resulted in the toxic froth. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham