search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Swachh Survekshan 2018: Hyderabad sneaks to 27th rank, among 485 cities

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Vijayawada stood fifth, Tirupati sixth and Visakhapatnam seventh in SS rankings.
During 2018, Hyderabad secured 3,092 marks out of a total 4,000 and stood 27 when it competed with 385 other cities in India.
 During 2018, Hyderabad secured 3,092 marks out of a total 4,000 and stood 27 when it competed with 385 other cities in India.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s ranking slipped to 27th place in Swachh Survekshan rankings among 485 cities. 

The Swachh Survekshan-2018 ranking of cities, separately done for those with a population of one lakh or more (national ranking) and those below one lakh (state and zonal rankings), was based on assessment of progress from January 2017 to December 2017 (extended till January 2018 for Cantonment Boards only) under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). 

 

Citizens’ feedback was a major setback for the city during the current rankings. Unlike last year, the Swachh Survekshan rankings included 1,400 marks for citizens’ feedback; Hyderabad got 942. 

The survey has also removed Municipal Self Declaration category, where municipalities can declare their city as open defecation free and follow high standards in sanitation. 

Taking this parameter into consideration Hyderabad was ranked 22 out of 434 cities and towns across the country. The city was awarded an overall score of 1,605 out of 2,000 based on the marks received in the categories of Citizen Feedback, Municipal Self Declaration and On-Site Observation. 

During 2018, Hyderabad secured 3,092 marks out of a total 4,000 and stood 27 when it competed with 385 other cities in India. Hyderabad got 973 marks out of 1,400 service level progress marks, 1,177 out of 1,200 direct observation marks.

However, Hyderabad has been ranked next to Greater Mumbai in the category of metropolitan cities. Hyderabad got a better score in service level progress & Direct Observation compared to Greater Mumbai which includes collection & transportation of waste, sweeping of residential and commercial areas, door to door collection, Processing and disposal of municipal waste, sanitation etc. Hyderabad is ranked next to Greater Mumbai in the category of metropolitan cities.

Tags: swachh survekshan 2018, hyderabad, cantonment boards
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia introduces 'pink' women-only parking spaces it lifts driving ban

Saleswomen are also being hired at showrooms (Photo: AFP)
 

Man pulled up for littering slaps legal notice against Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Previously, Arhhan and his mother hit back at the duo for their behaviour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Police find missing toddler by following paw prints of dog who stuck by him

The child was found without a diaper but was overall in good health (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ranbir names ex-girlfriends Deepika and Katrina to make a point on an important topic

Ranbir Kapoor’s relationships and break-ups with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif had made headlines.
 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan boy's family ostracised as girl's kin don't approve of love marriage

The girl’s family did not approve of the love marriage and used their influence on the caste panchayat leaders to boycott the boy's family. (Representational Image)

Ended alliance as Jammu, Ladakh interests were ignored, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally in Jammu on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Pak envoy summoned after denying top Indian diplomat access to meet pilgrims

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was prevented from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Toxic foam spills onto streets as drain froths again in Hyderabad

After a night of heavy rainfall, the overflowing drains were contaminated with industrial waste that resulted in the toxic froth. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Belgian Deputy PM, EU counterpart

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders upon her arrival at Egmont Palace, Belgium (Photo: MEAIndia/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham