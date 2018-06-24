search on deccanchronicle.com
Split promises not fulfilled: Andhra Pradesh government tells SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2018, 5:10 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 5:10 am IST
The state govt also said that the Central government allotted only Rs 1,500 crore for Amaravati, though the state sought Rs 11,602 crore.
Supreme Court of India
VIJAYAWADA: The TDP led Andhra Pradesh government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Saturday claiming non-fulfillment of promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government at the time of bifurcation of the old state of Andhra Pradesh. 

The AP government alleged that the Special Category Status (SCS) issue was put aside by the Union government and funds were not allocated to AP at par with SCS funds given to other states. 

 

The AP government in its affidavit before the Supreme Court said it had sought Rs 24,350 crore as special funds for backward area development but the Union government sanctioned only Rs 1,050 crore. 

The state government also said that the Central government allotted only Rs 1,500 crore for Amaravati, though the state sought Rs 11,602 crore. 

Tags: andhra pradesh government, special category status, supreme court of india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




