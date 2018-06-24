search on deccanchronicle.com
Five feet flood took life of man slept inside a car during heavy rains in Kukatpally

Published Jun 24, 2018, 2:47 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 3:15 am IST
Pipeline work inundates cellar.
Gopinath Bhosale
 Gopinath Bhosale

Hyderabad: A security guard who slept inside a car during the heavy rains on Friday night, died inside it. The car was parked in the cellar of a building. The cellar was flooded with about five feet of water in Kukatpally.

The man, identified as, Gopinath Bhosale, 25, was sleeping in the car parked in the cellar of Sri Mayuri Residency at Jayanagar. The car belongs to Naveen Kumar, his ex-boss. Gopinath wanted to be alone after a fight with his colleagues at his workplace and chose to sleep in the car. 

 

“Gopinath had asked Mr Kumar to let him sleep in his car, to which he obliged and gave the keys to him,” said V. Prasanna Kumar, inspector of police, Kukatpally, adding that due to the rains, rain water flooded the place and submerged the car, resulting in his death. 

Amarnath Bhosale, 30, Gopinath’s brother said that he worked as a security guard with an agency in Gachibowli. According to locals, men had to pump water out of his body. 

“On Friday he consumed alcohol with his friends and got into a scuffle with them. He did not come back home on Friday and slept in the car,” said the brother. 

According to Mr Kumar, Gopinath would often come home when in trouble. “He told that he wanted to be alone and asked if he could sleep in my car. I thought he would be alert which is why the security at the cellar did not rush to alert him. At 6 am, I got up and realised that he was in the car,” he said. 

Tags: heavy rains, man died, kukatpally
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




