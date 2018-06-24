search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Major arrested for killing Army officer's wife in Delhi's Brar Square

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Jun 24, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 2:48 pm IST
Major Nikhil Handa was nabbed from Meerut's Daurala on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. 
An officer, privy to the probe, said that Major Nikhil Handa has been detained and is being questioned. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 An officer, privy to the probe, said that Major Nikhil Handa has been detained and is being questioned. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: After the wife of an Indian Army Major was found dead on a street in Delhi's Brar Square area on Saturday, an Indian Army Major has been arrested in the case. 

Major Nikhil Handa was nabbed from Meerut's Daurala on Sunday, reported news agency ANI

 

An officer, privy to the probe, said that the accused has been detained and is being questioned. 

The 30-year-old woman had gone to the Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt for a physiotherapy session around 10 am on Saturday. She was found dead on a street in Brar Square are half an hour later. 

Also Read: Army Major's wife found dead with throat slit in Delhi's Brar Square

The woman was found dead with her throat slit. The police suspect that the killer might have murdered her first and then run her over by a vehicle. 

The Army Major identified his wife and a case of murder was registered. More details are awaited. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: crime against women, delhi cantonment, army major wife murdered
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




