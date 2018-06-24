search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Maha's plastic industry stares at loss of Rs 15,000 Cr, 3 lakh jobs on the line

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
Nearly 2,500 members of the association have left with no option but to shut shop following the ban
The government had given three months time to dispose of the existing stocks, which ended on June 23. (Photo: PTI)
 The government had given three months time to dispose of the existing stocks, which ended on June 23. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The state-wide plastic ban, including carry-bags and thermocol by the Devendra Fadanvis government, will result in loss of up to Rs 15,000 crore and nearly 3 lakh jobs, says the plastic manufacturing industry. 

"The ban imposed in Maharashtra from Saturday has hit the industry very hard and the plastic industry is staring at a loss of Rs 15,000 crore, leaving nearly 3 lakh people jobless overnight," Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India general secretary Neemit Punamiya said. 

 

Nearly 2,500 members of the association have left with no option but to shut shop following the ban, he added and termed the ban as "discriminatory". 

Also Read: Maharashtra: Plastic ban put into effect from today, biscuit, chips packet exempted

On March 23, the state announced a ban on manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items. 

The government had given three months time to dispose of the existing stocks, which ended on June 23. Industry insiders have said the job losses from the ban will impact the state's GDP, and also increase banks' bad loans from the plastic sector. 

While retailers across the megapolis have said heavy fines for violating the bank will make them financially unviable and force them to turn away many customers, consumers have complained of inconvenience and wondered whether the ban makes any sense. 

The civic authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first-time offenders and Rs 10,000 for the second-time offenders. Those who violate the ban for the third time will face a fine of Rs 25,000, along with a three-month imprisonment. 

Tags: plastic ban, maharashtra bans plastic, chief minister devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Assistant drops the formalities, becomes more friendly

Assistant will keep listening for 8 seconds after it answers before she stops accepting commands. (Photo: AP)
 

“I see people dying,” states Alexa to its owner

Alexa has always been in the news related to creepy AI-based incidents.
 

Unboxing images LEAKED: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with notched-display, dual rear cameras

The Redmi 6 Pro could sport a 5.84-inch screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
 

Yes or no? Priyanka’s mom reacts after meeting actress’ rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time.
 

Qualcomm to manufacture Snapdragon 1000 SoC for Windows 10 laptops?

The report also states that the SD 1000 SoC would be having 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and two 128GB UFS flash drives.
 

Umar Akmal makes sensational fixing claims about India-Pakistan World Cup 2015 game

Umar Akmal went on to say that this was nothing new, and similar offers were made to him in the past. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

To test food quality, Kerala IAS officer eats mid-day meal with students; wins hearts

To everyone's surprise, the district collector, S Suhas, ended up eating with a large number of school students. (Photo: Facebook / @districtcollectoralappuzha)

J&K: Two LeT militants killed, another surrenders in Kulgam encounter

Internet services were suspended in Kulgam soon after the encounter began. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

6,000 kg of fish preserved in toxic chemical seized at Walayar in Kerala

A 15-member-team of Food Safety officials from Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Palakkad, led by joint food safety commissioner, carried out the raid. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

14 women, child killed as tractor-trolley falls in canal in Telangana

Over 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred. (Representational Image)

Govt to change appraisal criteria for top IAS officers; here’s how they'll be judged

The Personnel Ministry has written to chief secretaries of all state govts and UTs suggesting changes in annual performance appraisal forms for the IAS officers. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham