Govt to change appraisal criteria for top IAS officers; here’s how they'll be judged

The Personnel Ministry has written to chief secretaries of all state govts and UTs suggesting changes in annual performance appraisal forms for the IAS officers. (Representational Image/ANI)

New Delhi: Top Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers at the level of secretary and additional secretary will soon be assessed on their attitude towards weaker sections of the society, among other qualities, according to draft appraisal forms finalised by the Personnel Ministry.

Besides this, their annual performance appraisal report will carry details on their ability to take a timely and effective decision, especially in complex, ambiguous and critical situations. They will be asked to comment in not more than 50 words on their attributes like 'ownership of responsibilities with courage to stand up for what is right, innovativeness, track record of delivery and ability to lead a team with coordination and collaboration', the draft form reads.

The Personnel Ministry has written to chief secretaries of all the state governments and the Union territories suggesting changes in the annual performance appraisal forms for the IAS officers. They have been asked to furnish their comments/views on the proposal by June 28 and in case no reply is received within the stipulated time, "it will be presumed that the state government has no objection to the proposed amendments", the Centre's communique said.

The changes have been proposed in two forms -- form one, which is meant for all the IAS officers except those at the level of secretary and additional secretary, and form two, which will be for secretary and additional secretary or equivalent officers.

All the IAS officers, except at the level of secretary and additional secretary, will be appraised on their "integrity" in general. Those at the secretary and additional secretary level will be assessed on both "financial integrity" and "moral integrity", according to the draft forms.

All bureaucrats will have to indicate at least four domain assignments like social development, internal affairs and defence, industry and trade, public finance and financial management, natural resource management and personnel and general administration, governance reforms and regulatory system, among others.

Barring those at the top levels, all other IAS officers will have to send an updated CV, including details of additional qualifications acquired/training programmes attended/ publications/special assignments undertaken, in a prescribed proforma, to the cadre controlling authority once in five years so that the records remain updated.

There are 5,004 IAS officers working across the country, according to the Personnel Ministry.