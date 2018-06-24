search on deccanchronicle.com
Friday rains wipe out deficit in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 24, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 1:51 am IST
City records 6.3 cm rainfall on a single day, the highest in June.
 The GHMC emergency squad remove the water logging at Rani gunj circle on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: The 6.3 cm rainfall recorded on Friday wiped out the deficit for the month, officials said. Except for a few days in the first week of June, the weather had remained dry and hot in all districts.

The average normal rainfall for June is 9.11 cm. With Friday’s rain, the state has so far received 13.49 cm or 47 per cent excess. Hyderabad has received 19 per cent surplus rainfall, 8.45 mm against the June norm of 7.08 cm.

 

According to weather experts a cyclonic circulation that has formed over the West Central Bay of Bengal and a trough of low pressure is extending from east Uttar Pradesh to Telangana state fed moisture to the winds which resulted in heavy rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy spells of rain were recorded at Mahbubabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Malkajgiri, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Kamareddy, Jagityal and Bhupalpally districts.

The forecast for Sunday is heavy rainfall for Telangana and coastal AP. The city will get rain or thundershowers towards evening or night on Sunday. The current weather model is indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in Medchal, Sangareddy and Malkajgiri areas.

The border of Medchal and Medak district is under extremely heavy rainfall warning. The localities that received maximum rainfall early on Saturday were Quthbullapur, Begumpet, Moula Ali, Quthbullapur, Monda market, Srinagar Colony, Shapurnagar, BHEL, Trimulgherry, Amberpet and Bolaram.

SCB residents demand proper drain mechanisim
Many of low-lying areas in SCB like SBH Colony, Padmaja Colony, Soujanya Colony were affected by Friday’s rain. The Ramanakunta lake near Soujanya Colony overflowed, resulting in severe problems for the residents.

The most common problem seemed to be overflowing of sewage from choked drains into homes. Residents are demanding a proper storm water drain mechanism for a better monsoon experience.

Mr N. Mahesh of Padmaja Colony, said, “Because the rainwater is entering houses, our children are being affected by allergy. The vehicles are inundated and it is difficult to start them.”

SCB vice-president J. Rama Krishna said, “We have formed emergency teams to tackle the issue. By next year we will start the widening and deepening of nalas.”

a

