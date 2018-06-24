Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam, two LeT militants killed

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The encounter began on Sunday afternoon at a village in Kulgam as Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF and the Army, were carrying out operations to clear a national highway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, beginning June 28, a senior police official said.
Reportedly two terrorists killed so far.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 24, 2018
Internet services were suspended in Kulgam soon after the encounter began.
The encounter is still underway, the official said. Further details were awaited.
