Nation, Current Affairs

Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam, two LeT militants killed

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jun 24, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
The encounter began on Sunday afternoon when operations to clear a national highway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra were being carried out.
 Internet services were suspended in Kulgam soon after the encounter began. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The encounter began on Sunday afternoon at a village in Kulgam as Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF and the Army, were carrying out operations to clear a national highway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, beginning June 28, a senior police official said. 

 

Internet services were suspended in Kulgam soon after the encounter began. 

The encounter is still underway, the official said. Further details were awaited. 

Tags: j&k encounter, security forces injured, let militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




