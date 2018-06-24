search on deccanchronicle.com
14 women, child killed as tractor-trolley falls in canal in Telangana

PTI
Published Jun 24, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
The tractor driver apparently lost control while avoiding a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.
 Over 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Fourteen women and a child were killed while seven others injured when a tractor-trolley fell into a canal in neighbouring Yadadri district on Sunday, police said.

The tractor-trolley fell into the Musi river canal near Laxmapuram village at around 10 am, they said.

The tractor driver is absconding and a search operation has been launched by the police to nab the driver, news agency ANI reported.

Over 20 people were travelling on the trolley when the accident occurred.

"The deceased include 14 women and a child. At least seven others who were injured in the mishap have been rushed to a nearby hospital," Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ramesh, who is monitoring rescue operation, told news agency PTI over phone.

