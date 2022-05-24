Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2022 Punjab Health Minist ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges

PTI
Published May 24, 2022, 1:32 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2022, 1:32 pm IST
Chief Minister Mann said he took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders
Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Wikipedia)
 Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Wikipedia)

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said he has shunted out Health Minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet.

Mann said he took the decision after learning that the minister was allegedly demanding one percent commission for tenders.

 

Police have been directed to register a case against him.

I am taking strict action against the minister. I am removing him from the cabinet, the chief minister said in a video message.

Mann further claimed that Singla had admitted to wrongdoings.

