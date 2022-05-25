Be part of decarbonized economy in AP, CM tells industrialists in Davos

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others participate in a meeting on Transition to DeCarbonised Economy at Davos on Tuesday. (DC)

DAVOS /VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said on Tuesday that AP State has the potential of 33, 000MW power that can be made use of by industries. He invited companies to be a part of the “decarbonized economy” that is the “clear future.”

Jagan said, “Getting into decarbonized mechanisms is the need of the hour and I extend my invitation to you all to join us in this endeavour.”

The chief minister has come in for appreciation from speakers at a panel discussion on the initiatives the state has taken towards achieving the goal of a decarbonized economy. They said AP could be a role model for the world.

In his introductory remarks, Jagan said he has recently laid the stone for the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project in Kurnool, which has a capacity of 5230MW production from a single location. This includes pump storage, solar and wind energy.

He explained that, in compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) norms, the state showcases the 5230MW Kurnool plant. It has a 1650 pump storage capacity with the support of battery, 350MW of solar project and 960MW of wind power, produced from one location.

“The size and scale of this endeavour speaks volumes about the direction in which we are going,” he said.

The CM said, “You build a dam and the quantum of water used is just 1tmc to drop water during peak hours to generate power and lift it back to the reservoir using solar and wind power during non-peak hours. At the end of it all, you have 1650MW power that can be given to the consumers all 24 hours a day. This is economical, sustainable and feasible.”

He explained that in order to generate power from solar and wind and to pump the water back, a simple concept was adopted by AP.

Jagan said what Andhra Pradesh has is that it has the capacity to build these pump storage capacities up to 33,000MW. It is open for the global community to come over to the state and participate in this novel endeavour.

He said the conventional industry can be converted into a green industry.

The chief minister said AP aimed using this power to produce hydrogen, ammonia, desalinated water, and do electrolysis in future. “Andhra Pradesh is there to welcome you in this grand endeavour,” he said.

The panelists were Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog; Aditya Mittal, CEO of Arcelormittal; Anil Kumar Chalamsetty, MD and CEO Greenko; and Florence Verzelen, executive vice president of Dassault Systems.

They were full of appreciation for the initiatives of the Andhra Pradesh government and agreed on green hydrogen and a decarbonized economy as future requirements. They said Jagan Reddy’s vision is ahead of the times.

The chief minister, continuing his Mission AP at WEF at Davos, met Shaik Salman bin Khalifa, IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, Jubilant Group founder and chairman Kalidas Hari Bhartia, Schneider Electric executive vice-president Luc Remont, Sequoia Capital MD Rajan Anandan and other dignitaries on the third day of the WEF meet on Tuesday and held talks.