Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2022 Be part of decarboni ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Be part of decarbonized economy in AP, CM tells industrialists in Davos

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 25, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated May 25, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Jagan said that getting into decarbonized mechanisms is the need of the hour and he extends his invitation to all to join this endeavour
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others participate in a meeting on Transition to DeCarbonised Economy at Davos on Tuesday. (DC)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others participate in a meeting on Transition to DeCarbonised Economy at Davos on Tuesday. (DC)

DAVOS /VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said on Tuesday that AP State has the potential of 33, 000MW power that can be made use of by industries. He invited companies to be a part of the “decarbonized economy” that is the “clear future.”

Jagan said, “Getting into decarbonized mechanisms is the need of the hour and I extend my invitation to you all to join us in this endeavour.”

 

The chief minister has come in for appreciation from speakers at a panel discussion on the initiatives the state has taken towards achieving the goal of a decarbonized economy. They said AP could be a role model for the world.

In his introductory remarks, Jagan said he has recently laid the stone for the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage project in Kurnool, which has a capacity of 5230MW production from a single location. This includes pump storage, solar and wind energy.

He explained that, in compliance with environmental, social and governance (ESG) norms, the state showcases the 5230MW Kurnool plant. It has a 1650 pump storage capacity with the support of battery, 350MW of solar project and 960MW of wind power, produced from one location.

 

“The size and scale of this endeavour speaks volumes about the direction in which we are going,” he said.

The CM said, “You build a dam and the quantum of water used is just 1tmc to drop water during peak hours to generate power and lift it back to the reservoir using solar and wind power during non-peak hours. At the end of it all, you have 1650MW power that can be given to the consumers all 24 hours a day. This is economical, sustainable and feasible.”

He explained that in order to generate power from solar and wind and to pump the water back, a simple concept was adopted by AP.

 

Jagan said what Andhra Pradesh has is that it has the capacity to build these pump storage capacities up to 33,000MW. It is open for the global community to come over to the state and participate in this novel endeavour.

He said the conventional industry can be converted into a green industry.

The chief minister said AP aimed using this power to produce hydrogen, ammonia, desalinated water, and do electrolysis in future. “Andhra Pradesh is there to welcome you in this grand endeavour,” he said.

The panelists were Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog; Aditya Mittal, CEO of Arcelormittal; Anil Kumar Chalamsetty, MD and CEO Greenko; and Florence Verzelen, executive vice president of Dassault Systems.

 

They were full of appreciation for the initiatives of the Andhra Pradesh government and agreed on green hydrogen and a decarbonized economy as future requirements. They said Jagan Reddy’s vision is ahead of the times.

The chief minister, continuing his Mission AP at WEF at Davos, met Shaik Salman bin Khalifa, IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, Jubilant Group founder and chairman Kalidas Hari Bhartia, Schneider Electric executive vice-president Luc Remont, Sequoia Capital MD Rajan Anandan and other dignitaries on the third day of the WEF meet on Tuesday and held talks.

 

...
Tags: y s jaganmohan reddy, decarbonized economy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Dharma gundam of the ancient Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada. (DC)

Devotees may take holy dip in Rajeshwara Swamy temple

Rathnakar Reddy identified the remains of an ancient temple on a mud heap on the outskirts of the village. (DC)

Historian identifies idols carved during Kakatiyas’ reign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden hold talks on the sidelines of Quad Summit meeting, in Tokyo, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI)

Biden to make US, India closest allies globally

Quad leaders -- the Prime Ministers of India, Japan and Australia and the US President -- met in Tokyo on Tuesday. (PTI)

Quad leaders renew pledge for free, open Indo-Pacific



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges

Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Wikipedia)

India joins US-led IPEF for trade in Indo-Pacific

From L-R: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Heavy rain, thunderstorm hit Delhi, flight operations affected

IMD said that impact on vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, traffic and visibility is expected and suggested people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. (ANI)

Centre plans to reopen ASI-protected temples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file photo)

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->