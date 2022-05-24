Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2022 AP Petroleum dealers ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP Petroleum dealers up the ante against Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published May 24, 2022, 8:22 am IST
Updated May 24, 2022, 8:22 am IST
AP dealers say they incurred loss of Rs 120 crore
Petroleum dealers say they are not against any reduction in the price of fuels and would like the Centre to bring the prices further down. (Representational image: PTI)
 Petroleum dealers say they are not against any reduction in the price of fuels and would like the Centre to bring the prices further down. (Representational image: PTI)

Vijayawada: Upping their ante against the Centre for causing a huge loss to them –“nearly `2,000 crore” nation-wide due to the sudden reduction in prices of petrol and diesel, petroleum dealers have sought restoration of the ‘dynamic pricing’ mechanism.

This allows fixing the prices for fuel based on the rates of crude oil in international market.

 

The Centre recently announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by Rs.8 a litre and on diesel by Rs.6 a litre. This, in turn, resulted in a dip in petrol price by Rs.9.50 per litre and diesel by Rs.7.38. The slashed prices came into effect from 6am on Sunday. Accordingly, petrol costs Rs.111.74 and diesel Rs.99.49 a litre in Guntur.

Petroleum dealers say they are not against any reduction in the price of fuels and would like the Centre to bring the prices further down. as the commoners are facing hardships.

However, the dealers were silent when the prices were repeatedly raised by the government and they made big money from the existing stocks in the past.

 

The dealers allege that the Centre stopped implementing the dynamic pricing system for fuels for over two months and is resorting to a ‘hike and reduction’ in the prices at will.

The Centre is enhancing the price of fuels by small amounts ranging from 25 paise to Rs.1 and above per litre while slashing the prices drastically by Rs.7 to 10 and above per litre now.

They say that during the Diwali festival, the Centre slashed the prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs.12.25 per litre and again did so on May 22.

They say that such a move has resulted in revenue loss of Rs.1 lakh to 20 lakh for each fuel station in the state.

 

The dealers are holding a series of talks in the state and also at the national level to come up with a plan of action as to how to prevail upon the Centre to restore the dynamic pricing of fuels based on crude oil price in the international market as it was frozen at present.

Moreover, as the BPCL started imposing a cut in the supply to fuel stations in several parts of the state, the dealers have asked the state government as to why no action is being taken against such oil marketers, who are not supplying fuel as per demand.

They say that, instead, if the fuel stations do so, they are being booked immediately and are getting penalised.

 

President of the AP federation of petroleum traders, Gopala Krishna, said, “We want the Centre to restore the dynamic pricing of fuels immediately. We strongly protest the present government action.”

...
Tags: petroleum dealers, andhra pradesh petroleum dealers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 24 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

They say that during the Diwali festival, the Centre slashed the prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs 12.25 per litre and again did so on May 22. — ANI

Petroleum dealers demand restoration of ‘dynamic pricing’ system for fuels

TD leaders of Prakasam are making elaborate arrangements for the annual Mahanadu at Manduvaripalem near Ongole on May 27 and 28. — DC file image

TD gearing up for Mahanadu with 15 resolutions

The committee auctions the right to sell liquor in the village, which does not have a vend, to a private party and forces residents to buy liquor at higher prices from the “belt shop,” his family members alleged. — Representational image/DC

Man penalised for buying liquor from neighbouring village, goes missing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photo with top executives and CEOs from over 30 Japanese companies, in Tokyo. PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders. (PTI Photo)

Japan a natural partner: PM Modi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India joins US-led IPEF for trade in Indo-Pacific

From L-R: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Centre plans to reopen ASI-protected temples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file photo)

Japan a natural partner: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photo with top executives and CEOs from over 30 Japanese companies, in Tokyo. PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders. (PTI Photo)

SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi mosque survey

Supreme Court (PTI)

Gyanvapi mosque survey report not ready, Commission to seek more time from court

Court Commissioners Vishal Singh (2L) and Ajay Pratap Singh (L) with their team leave after the third and last day of a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Mosque complex, in Varanasi, Monday, May 16, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->