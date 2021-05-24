KCR orders probe into 'land grabbing' by Etala's son

The Chief Minister instructed the revenue department and the ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to inquire into a complaint against former minister Etala Rajendar’s son regarding alleged land-grabbing.

The Chief Minister had received the complaint from one Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj alleging that Etala Nitin Reddy had grabbed his land, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here on Sunday. Mahesh was stated to be a resident of Ravalkole village in Medchal mandal in Medchal district.

The Chief Minister instructed the revenue department and the ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government, the release said.

Rajendar was recently dropped from the Cabinet following complaints that firms owned by his family members including Jamuna Hatcheries had grabbed assigned lands. Inquiries are going on into those allegations.