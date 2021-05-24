Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2021 KCR orders probe int ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR orders probe into 'land grabbing' by Etala's son

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 24, 2021, 8:53 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 8:53 am IST
Rajendar was recently dropped from the Cabinet following complaints that firms owned by his family members had grabbed assigned lands
The Chief Minister instructed the revenue department and the ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 The Chief Minister instructed the revenue department and the ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to inquire into a complaint against former minister Etala Rajendar’s son regarding alleged land-grabbing.

The Chief Minister had received the complaint from one Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj alleging that Etala Nitin Reddy had grabbed his land, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here on Sunday. Mahesh was stated to be a resident of Ravalkole village in Medchal mandal in Medchal district.

 

The Chief Minister instructed the revenue department and the ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government, the release said.

Rajendar was recently dropped from the Cabinet following complaints that firms owned by his family members including Jamuna Hatcheries had grabbed assigned lands. Inquiries are going on into those allegations.

...
Tags: cm k chandrasekhar rao, etala rajendar, etala nitin reddy, land grabbing case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

With the government taking a serious view of the private hospitals not filling up 50 per cent of beds for Aarogyasri beneficiaries, the managements are in a hurry to get Aarogyasri patients. (Representational image: PTI)

Private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh scour for Aarogyasri patients

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh sets up helpline for Cyclone Yaas

Vehicles entering Telangana from Andhra Pradesh without e-pass were stopped by police personnel at Ramapuram Cross Road near Kodad Mandal check post. (DC image)

Hyd residents stopped at TS border, cops claim vehicles entering state buy liquor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

TTD to produce Anandaiah’s concoction

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala. (PTI file image)

Covid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: Data

At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

Hyd residents stopped at TS border, cops claim vehicles entering state buy liquor

Vehicles entering Telangana from Andhra Pradesh without e-pass were stopped by police personnel at Ramapuram Cross Road near Kodad Mandal check post. (DC image)

Andhra Pradesh sets up helpline for Cyclone Yaas

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham