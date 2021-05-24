Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2021 Hyd residents stoppe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyd residents stopped at TS border, cops claim vehicles entering state buy liquor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 24, 2021, 7:12 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 7:12 am IST
TS police personnel, wielding lathis, stopped vehicles and demanded epass even during the relaxation period
Vehicles entering Telangana from Andhra Pradesh without e-pass were stopped by police personnel at Ramapuram Cross Road near Kodad Mandal check post. (DC image)
 Vehicles entering Telangana from Andhra Pradesh without e-pass were stopped by police personnel at Ramapuram Cross Road near Kodad Mandal check post. (DC image)

Kurnool: Telangana police once again created a problem for Andhra Pradesh vehicles at the Pullur toll plaza on Sunday resulting in vehicles getting stranded for three hours.

TS police personnel, wielding lathis, stopped vehicles and demanded epass even during the relaxation period. This was particularly so with those going for marriages and functions.

 

This created tension on national highway 44 with many arguing with the police. Even two-wheelers, heading to Hyderabad from Kurnool were denied from going further.

Police checked every vehicle and allowed only those with an e-pass. However after three hours of arguments, the police finally allowed vehicles from 9 am to 10 am without any restrictions.

A Hyderabad-based traveller said that they were returning from Orvakal of Kurnool district after attending a wedding ceremony but police stopped their vehicle even during the four-hour free mobility time. As that was relaxation time, they did not take e-passes but TS police made them suffer a lot, he added.

 

Responding to the sudden decision, Gadwal DSP Yadagiri said that they restricted vehicles even during relaxation time to control overcrowding of vehicle movements from Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, as it was a Sunday many AP vehicles entered Telangana to buy liquor. This created nuisance, he added. He however said that there are no restrictions for vehicle and public movements during curfew relaxation times.

...
Tags: telangana police, covid restrictions, andhra pradesh vehicles, gadwal dsp yadagiri, e-passes
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Horoscope 24 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

With the government taking a serious view of the private hospitals not filling up 50 per cent of beds for Aarogyasri beneficiaries, the managements are in a hurry to get Aarogyasri patients. (Representational image: PTI)

Private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh scour for Aarogyasri patients

The Chief Minister instructed the revenue department and the ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR orders probe into 'land grabbing' by Etala's son

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh sets up helpline for Cyclone Yaas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

TTD to produce Anandaiah’s concoction

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala. (PTI file image)

Covid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: Data

At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

Patient given 10 Remdesivir injections against norms

The Anantapur Entrepreneurs Organisation has donated 50 oxygen concentrators, each worth of Rs. 1.03 lakh. — AP

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

The board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham