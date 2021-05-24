Hyd residents stopped at TS border, cops claim vehicles entering state buy liquor

Vehicles entering Telangana from Andhra Pradesh without e-pass were stopped by police personnel at Ramapuram Cross Road near Kodad Mandal check post. (DC image)

Kurnool: Telangana police once again created a problem for Andhra Pradesh vehicles at the Pullur toll plaza on Sunday resulting in vehicles getting stranded for three hours.

TS police personnel, wielding lathis, stopped vehicles and demanded epass even during the relaxation period. This was particularly so with those going for marriages and functions.

This created tension on national highway 44 with many arguing with the police. Even two-wheelers, heading to Hyderabad from Kurnool were denied from going further.

Police checked every vehicle and allowed only those with an e-pass. However after three hours of arguments, the police finally allowed vehicles from 9 am to 10 am without any restrictions.

A Hyderabad-based traveller said that they were returning from Orvakal of Kurnool district after attending a wedding ceremony but police stopped their vehicle even during the four-hour free mobility time. As that was relaxation time, they did not take e-passes but TS police made them suffer a lot, he added.

Responding to the sudden decision, Gadwal DSP Yadagiri said that they restricted vehicles even during relaxation time to control overcrowding of vehicle movements from Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, as it was a Sunday many AP vehicles entered Telangana to buy liquor. This created nuisance, he added. He however said that there are no restrictions for vehicle and public movements during curfew relaxation times.