Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2021 High Court directive ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High Court directive to TS sought on having online tracking system for drug supply

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 12:50 am IST
The petitioner wants the state government to call global tenders to procure liposomal amphotericin b in injection form
The petitioner said the press releases and statements by the state government and its machinery kept saying that steps had been taken to procure sufficient drugs and that there was no scarcity of liposomal amphotericin-B injections. — PTI
 The petitioner said the press releases and statements by the state government and its machinery kept saying that steps had been taken to procure sufficient drugs and that there was no scarcity of liposomal amphotericin-B injections. — PTI

HYDERABAD: An urgent petition came up before the Telangana High Court on Monday, seeking the setting up of an online tracking system by the Telangana government to fast-track applications from patients for life-saving drugs to cure the black fungus infection, especially liposomal amphotericin-B.

Advocate T. Jayant Jayasooriya filed the PIL, describing the agony of black fungus patients and how they are desperately waiting for their turn for the injections due to the short supply. A division bench of the High Court headed by the Chief Justice will hear the case on Tuesday. 

 

The petitioner wants the state government to call global tenders to procure the drug in injection form and direct the Union government to enhance the state`s quota for the vials.

The situation in the state, the petitioner said, has been messed up since the director of the Drugs Control Administration issued a circular directing the manufacturers, stockists, suppliers of liposomal amphotericin-B to not issue any stock directly to the hospitals or the patients. As per the circular, the stocks cannot be released without recommendations of the committee constituted by the government on drugs release.

 

“There is no tracking facility available to know the status of the patient’s application. The present system is depriving the black fungus patients of their right to get the injections done on time. The delay in the procedure is proving to be fatal. The fungus is further spreading into the jaws, eyes and other parts of the body,” the petitioner told the court,” the court was told.

The petitioner said the press releases and statements by the state government and its machinery kept saying that steps had been taken to procure sufficient drugs and that there was no scarcity of liposomal amphotericin-B injections. On contrary, patients are waiting for days to get the drug and they are not in a position to know when they would get it, the petitioner said.

 

...
Tags: telangana high court, fast-track applications from patients for life-saving drugs, liposomal amphotericin b, black fungus patients, drugs control administration tell suppliers not to supply medicines to hospitals
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The health department’s report says that the night curfew and lockdown have improved the situation a lot in Telangana and to ensure that this benefit is not lost, it would be better to extend lockdown by one more week. — Twitter@TelanganaCMO

Lockdown likely to be extended till June 7

Storm like weather conditions near Howrah Bridge due to formation of Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, in Howrah, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal, Odisha border to bear brunt

Venkatesh Goud of Kommugudem was on the pillion seat when his friend Chandrasekhar was riding the bike. — Representational image/PTI

Youth dies after bike rams into checkpost

Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into the alleged ‘Covid toolkit’ matter. (Photo:PTI)

Twitter served police notice over ‘toolkit’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

TTD to produce Anandaiah’s concoction

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala. (PTI file image)

Karnataka starts SMS-based Remdesivir allocation, information system to check misuse

Remdesivir is in great demand for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients at hospitals. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

The board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Awaiting govt word on concoction: Sarvepalli MLA

Govardhan Reddy condemned the false propaganda on social media on the arrest of Bonigi Anandaiah. (Photo: Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham