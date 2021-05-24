Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2021 First dose of C-vacc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

First dose of C-vaccine jabs to restart today in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2021, 12:41 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 12:41 am IST
First dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered to employees above 45 years belonging to railways, RTC and banks and journalists
Medical staff prepare dose for COVID vaccine to administer. (DC Image/P Narasimha Murthy)
 Medical staff prepare dose for COVID vaccine to administer. (DC Image/P Narasimha Murthy)

VIJAYAWADA: The first-dose Coronavirus vaccination will resume in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. A total of 28,15,000 doses will be procured by the state government till June 15, including supplies from the central government and the vaccine doses purchased by the state government.

The first dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered to employees above 45 years belonging to railways, RTC and banks and journalists for three days from May 24.

 

Health department principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said on Sunday  that district collectors have been advised accordingly. The vaccine doses will be given on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. No Covaxin first dose would be administered.

He said 13,13,000 vaccine doses are distributed across 13 districts that included 1,55,000 Covaxin vaccine doses. He recalled that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to Prime Minister to say that “vaccines are not available as per requirement and it is not appropriate to sell vaccines through private hospitals.”

 

Till date, 76,49,960 corona vaccine doses have been received from the central government. The state government has purchased 11,64,120 doses on its own. Till date, 78,78,604 doses have been administered to beneficiaries, of which 23,38,791 received two doses and 32,01,022 one dose.

The state government would purchase 14,86,220 vaccine doses by June 15 including 11,45,540 Covishield doses and 3,40,680 Covaxin doses. The central government has allotted 14,15,420 doses to AP for May, of which 11,65,365 doses were received and 2,50,060 doses expected.

 

The central government has allotted 7,68,010 doses to AP for June. In addition to the quota due in May, 10,18,000 doses are expected to be received from the Centre by June 15. 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh vaccination, covid vaccine ap, covishield, journalists vaccinated
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Pandit Nehru bus stand appears deserted during COVID curfew during in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Partial curfew improves Covid situation in north Andhra

However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. (Representational Image/PTI)

Two illegal Covid hospitals in Khammam sealed

Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. (Photo: DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

After Saturday fiasco, top cops streamline lockdown norms in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TTD to produce Anandaiah’s concoction

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala. (PTI file image)

Covid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: Data

At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

Patient given 10 Remdesivir injections against norms

The Anantapur Entrepreneurs Organisation has donated 50 oxygen concentrators, each worth of Rs. 1.03 lakh. — AP

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

The board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Ruckus at Andhra-Telangana border as vehicles without e-pass stopped

The people who were stopped entered into arguments with the police. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham