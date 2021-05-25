Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2021 Drinking water probl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Drinking water problem in villages adding to Covid crisis in old Adilabad district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 12:08 am IST
There are frequent power cuts affecting water supply, problem of defunct borewells too, in Dodanda of Indravelli mandal
There are allegations that Mission Bhagiratha officials and Rural Water Scheme (RWS) staff are not visiting villages to monitor the water supply in view of the Covid second wave and the lockdown. — Representational image/AFP
ADILABAD: The problem of drinking water is worse than the Covid crisis at some villages in tribal and rural areas in the Adilabad district this summer. Some villages in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district are also facing serious water problems.

Women are waiting for hours to fetch water from borewells and many of them walk long distances under the scorching Sun to get water for their household needs.

 

Mission Bhagiratha of the Telangana government has not reached many villages and there is irregular water supply in these areas. As a result, women with empty pots were seen making a beeline to the lone bore well to fetch water in Gattepelli in Indravelli mandal. The same is the case with the Sungapoor, Chorgoan villages in Narnoor mandal.

Villagers in Chilatiguda are facing an acute drinking water problem due to irregular supply of Mission Bhagiratha water. There are frequent power cuts affecting water supply, and there exists the problem of defunct borewells too, in Dodanda gram panchayat in Indravelli mandal.

 

Villagers in Chilatiguda areas are collecting drinking water from the old well. Drinking water problems are acute in areas where Mission Bhagiratha water is not reaching. Many areas where its water is reaching are having irregular supplies.

Drinking water problem is acute in Gadiguda, Narnoor, Indravelli and Utnoor mandals in the Adilabad district.   

There are allegations that Mission Bhagiratha officials and Rural Water Scheme (RWS) staff are not visiting villages to monitor the water supply in view of the Covid second wave and the lockdown.

 

