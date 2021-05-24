Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2021 Class 12 exams likel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Class 12 exams likely between July-September in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published May 24, 2021, 12:41 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 12:41 am IST
There has been no response however on how the state govt plans to keep the students and staff safe through vaccination before the exams
The CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The state government will likely go with the CBSE's proposal to conduct the Class 12 or Intermediate exams between July and September, sources in the state education department said on Sunday, after the high-level meeting conducted by education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

At the meeting, led by defence minister Rajnath Singh along with Dr Pokhriya, with secretaries from the states participating, the education ministry sought feedback and suggestions from all states, by May 25, on holding the exams that were earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 second wave. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting.

 

There is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 CBSE exams and an “informed, collaborative decision” will be taken by June 1, Dr Pokhriyal said after the meeting.

States like Maharashtra said at a high-level meeting on Sunday that non-examination route for Class 12 students should be actively examined and Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams.

According to sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

 

On being asked whether the Telangana state government will be able to safely hold offline exams in the coming months, at a time when there is fear that a likely third wave will impact children more, an official in the education department said that the situation will have to be assessed on all fronts, and they are likely to go by what CBSE decides, owing to health conditions being conducive in the state.

There has been no response however on how the state government plans to keep the students and staff safe through vaccination before the exams, considering the shortage in supply of vaccines across the country.

 

The CBSE has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. The April and May edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were also postponed.

According to sources, the first option proposed was conducting exams at designated centres for 19 major subjects.

For minor subjects assessment can be based on performance in major subjects. This can be done if three months of time period is clearly and safely available to the board. August could be a likely month for holding the exams and the whole process is likely to go on till September end, a source said.

 

Elaborating on the second option, the source said, the exams can be conducted twice by the board depending upon the conducive situation. If a student is not able to appear due to any COVID related matter, he or she will be provided another opportunity to sit for exams.”

The exams will be of 90 minutes duration instead of three hours and will be conducted in same schools where students are enrolled. The questions will be objective and very short answer type. Students will have to appear in one language and three elective subjects, the source added.

 

The tentative timeline for this option is the first phase of exams from July 15 to August 1 and the second phase from August 8-26.

Exams are proposed to be conducted on Sundays also, the source said.

...
Tags: class 12 exams likely between july-september, cbse class 12 exams, telangana cbse class 12the exams, class 12 cbse exams
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Pandit Nehru bus stand appears deserted during COVID curfew during in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Partial curfew improves Covid situation in north Andhra

However, the District Task Force Committee appointed to check irregularities in private hospitals over charging of enormous fee, found that Prasanthi Hospital was treating many more Covid-19 patients. (Representational Image/PTI)

Two illegal Covid hospitals in Khammam sealed

Food, e-commerce and essential delivery agents will be allowed, provided they produce proof of takeaway orders and deliveries. (Photo: DC/Surenderreddy Singireddy)

After Saturday fiasco, top cops streamline lockdown norms in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TTD to produce Anandaiah’s concoction

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala. (PTI file image)

Covid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: Data

At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

Patient given 10 Remdesivir injections against norms

The Anantapur Entrepreneurs Organisation has donated 50 oxygen concentrators, each worth of Rs. 1.03 lakh. — AP

Chhattisgarh to hold Class 12 board exams from June 1 in 'exam from home' pattern

The board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Ruckus at Andhra-Telangana border as vehicles without e-pass stopped

The people who were stopped entered into arguments with the police. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham