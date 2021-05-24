Class 12 exams likely between July-September in Telangana

The CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The state government will likely go with the CBSE's proposal to conduct the Class 12 or Intermediate exams between July and September, sources in the state education department said on Sunday, after the high-level meeting conducted by education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

At the meeting, led by defence minister Rajnath Singh along with Dr Pokhriya, with secretaries from the states participating, the education ministry sought feedback and suggestions from all states, by May 25, on holding the exams that were earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 second wave. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting.

There is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 CBSE exams and an “informed, collaborative decision” will be taken by June 1, Dr Pokhriyal said after the meeting.

States like Maharashtra said at a high-level meeting on Sunday that non-examination route for Class 12 students should be actively examined and Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams.

According to sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

On being asked whether the Telangana state government will be able to safely hold offline exams in the coming months, at a time when there is fear that a likely third wave will impact children more, an official in the education department said that the situation will have to be assessed on all fronts, and they are likely to go by what CBSE decides, owing to health conditions being conducive in the state.

There has been no response however on how the state government plans to keep the students and staff safe through vaccination before the exams, considering the shortage in supply of vaccines across the country.

The CBSE has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. The April and May edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were also postponed.

According to sources, the first option proposed was conducting exams at designated centres for 19 major subjects.

For minor subjects assessment can be based on performance in major subjects. This can be done if three months of time period is clearly and safely available to the board. August could be a likely month for holding the exams and the whole process is likely to go on till September end, a source said.

Elaborating on the second option, the source said, the exams can be conducted twice by the board depending upon the conducive situation. If a student is not able to appear due to any COVID related matter, he or she will be provided another opportunity to sit for exams.”

The exams will be of 90 minutes duration instead of three hours and will be conducted in same schools where students are enrolled. The questions will be objective and very short answer type. Students will have to appear in one language and three elective subjects, the source added.

The tentative timeline for this option is the first phase of exams from July 15 to August 1 and the second phase from August 8-26.

Exams are proposed to be conducted on Sundays also, the source said.