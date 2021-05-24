At least 40 doctors down with Covid at Anantapur Government General Hospital

Sources said at least 40 doctors from GGH, Super Specialty Hospital and Cancer Hospital have tested positive and many of them are being treated at various hospitals. (Representational Image/PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Dr Gangulappa, 53, the head of the department (HOD) of anatomy department at Anantapur Government Medical College died of Covid-19 at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Sunday. He was the senior professor in the anatomy wing of medical college. He had been part of treating Covid patients at the GGH and tested positive for the virus 20 days ago. Though, the doctor tested negative and he developed respiratory complications in the early hours of the day. The doctors and staff of medical college and GGH condoled his death.

It is worrying that the medical staff treating Covid patients at special wards and ICUs is being infected by the virus even after vaccination. Sources said at least 40 doctors from GGH, Super Specialty Hospital and Cancer Hospital have tested positive and many of them are being treated at various hospitals.

IMA city chapter president and psychiatric ward head at the GGH, Dr Endluri Prabhakar, has reportedly tested positive and is being treated at the GGH, sources said. He has been leading a counselling centre to create awareness among the Covid patients at the hospital. At least 400 patients get his guidance in a month. Similarly, super specialty hospital superintendent, medical college principal among others are suffering from Covid.

Meanwhile, Rapthadu Tahasildar Shivaiah died of Covid at the

Super Specialty Hospital on Sunday. The revenue official tested

positive a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital. Collector Gandham Chandrudu and the revenue association

expressed shock over his demise. An officer in the agriculture department, Suresh Babu, also died of Covid in the district.