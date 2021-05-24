Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2021 At least 40 doctors ...
Nation, Current Affairs

At least 40 doctors down with Covid at Anantapur Government General Hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2021, 11:02 am IST
Updated May 24, 2021, 11:02 am IST
Anatomy HOD Gangulappa succumbs to virus
Sources said at least 40 doctors from GGH, Super Specialty Hospital and Cancer Hospital have tested positive and many of them are being treated at various hospitals. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Sources said at least 40 doctors from GGH, Super Specialty Hospital and Cancer Hospital have tested positive and many of them are being treated at various hospitals. (Representational Image/PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Dr Gangulappa, 53, the head of the department (HOD) of anatomy department at Anantapur Government Medical College died of Covid-19 at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Sunday. He was the senior professor in the anatomy wing of medical college. He had been part of treating Covid patients at the GGH and tested positive for the virus 20 days ago. Though, the doctor tested negative and he developed respiratory complications in the early hours of the day. The doctors and staff of medical college and GGH condoled his death.

It is worrying that the medical staff treating Covid patients at special wards and ICUs is being infected by the virus even after vaccination. Sources said at least 40 doctors from GGH, Super Specialty Hospital and Cancer Hospital have tested positive and many of them are being treated at various hospitals. 

 

IMA city chapter president and psychiatric ward head at the GGH, Dr Endluri Prabhakar, has reportedly tested positive and is being treated at the GGH, sources said. He has been leading a counselling centre to create awareness among the Covid patients at the hospital. At least 400 patients get his guidance in a month.  Similarly, super specialty hospital superintendent, medical college principal among others are suffering from Covid.

Meanwhile, Rapthadu Tahasildar Shivaiah died of Covid at the
Super Specialty Hospital on Sunday. The revenue official tested
positive a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital. Collector Gandham Chandrudu and the revenue association
expressed shock over his demise. An officer in the agriculture department, Suresh Babu, also died of Covid in the district.

 

...
Tags: dr gangulappa, head of the department anatomy, anantapur government medical college, government general hospital (ggh), covid-19 in doctors
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Most of them were seen without face masks and not observing Covid-19 protocols. (ANI)

TN couple gets hitched on rented flight, big fat mid-air wedding flouts COVID rules

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

With the government taking a serious view of the private hospitals not filling up 50 per cent of beds for Aarogyasri beneficiaries, the managements are in a hurry to get Aarogyasri patients. (Representational image: PTI)

Private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh scour for Aarogyasri patients

The Chief Minister instructed the revenue department and the ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

KCR orders probe into 'land grabbing' by Etala's son



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark

Family members perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi, May 22, 2021. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Cyclone 'Yaas' set to be 'Very Severe'; IAF ready with 11 aircrafts, 25 choppers

Cyclone Yaas, which is gathering strength in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the north Odisha-West Bengal coast between Odisha’s Paradip and Sagar Island in West Bengal by May 26. (Photo: India Meteorological Department)

TTD to produce Anandaiah’s concoction

Employees queue up to board a bus at the foothill of Tirumala. (PTI file image)

Covid taking toll on 31-40-50 age group in Andhra Pradesh: Data

At a mobile swab collection centre in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

Hyd residents stopped at TS border, cops claim vehicles entering state buy liquor

Vehicles entering Telangana from Andhra Pradesh without e-pass were stopped by police personnel at Ramapuram Cross Road near Kodad Mandal check post. (DC image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham