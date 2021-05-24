Andhra Pradesh sets up helpline for Cyclone Yaas

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021. (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Helplines have been set up in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Yaas on May 26 on the Odisha-West Bengal border. The process of evacuation of people in vulnerable areas has commenced in Srikakulam district, bordering Odisha.

Communication and connectivity along with power lines and inundation will remain the focus point to minimise the trouble.

High velocity winds of up to 150 kmph are likely along and off the coast on May 26. Heavy rainfall is expected from May 24 to May 26 in West Bengal, Odisha and north Andhra under the influence of Cyclone Yaas.

On Saturday, the system lay as a deep depression 560 km north northwest of Port Blair, 590 km east southeast off Paradeep, 690 km south southeast off Balasore (Odisha), 670 km off south southeast off Digha (West Bengal). It will move north-northwest and concentrate into a cyclone (on May 24. During the subsequent 48 hours , it will become a very severe cyclone storm and move in a north northwest direction and cross Odisha-West Bengal between Paradeep and Sagar Islands on May 26 evening.