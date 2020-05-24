60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

131,061

6,267

Recovered

54,295

2,462

Deaths

3,865

139

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi129106267231 Rajasthan67423786160 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2714177956 Bihar239462911 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha12694977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam330564 Jharkhand3301363 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2251793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2020 Hardeep Puri: Aarogy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hardeep Puri: Aarogya Setu app not mandatory, self-declaration form also fine

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 24, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2020, 12:59 pm IST
After the self-declaration, passengers need to undergo thermal screening.
Representational image. (DC Photo)
 Representational image. (DC Photo)

From Monday onward, India will start domestic flight services. While there still seems to some confusion regarding the use of Aarogya Setu app for boarding, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Saturday said that the app would not be compulsory for fliers and that a self-declaration form would also suffice.  

The Standard Operating Procedure released by the Airports Authority of India had made the app compulsory for airline passengers. However, the minister said that those without the app could still board the flight if they could give a self-declaration form informing their COVID-negative status at the airport.

 

After the self-declaration, passengers need to undergo thermal screening. That part is not optional.

The issue, however, is further complicated. While the SOP had granted exemption to chiildren below the age of 14, it also said that all departing passengers must be registered on the app on their mobile phones and it will be verified by the CISF or the airport staff at the entry gate of the terminal building.

To this, the minister said that those without the app would also be able to travel on flights, adding that the SOP was just an advisory. "It is preferable to have the app but If you do not have the Aarogya Setu app, you can give a self-declaration form," he stated.

He went on to compare the app to a passport, claiming that having a clearance from the app would help passengers skip the quarantine period.

"If someone has Aarogya Setu app, it is like a passport. If you have green status, why should anybody want any quarantine," Puri said.

The app gives colour-coded designation to users as per their health status and travel history. It helps the user know if he or she is near anyone who has tested positive for the deadly virus.

The minister further clarified that those who do not the app can get tested for the virus two or three days before the flight's departure, get a medical certificate, and just fill in the form that he or she is COVID-19 negative.

However, he did urge passengers to have the app, stressing on quarantine factor: "If you have arogya Setu app, and if you have got yourself tested for COVID-19 and have been found negative, and if you do not show any symptoms, then I think there is no need for quarantine," he said.

Apart from the use of the app, the use of masks and gloves, and thermal screening of passengers will also be mandatory.

In the post-Covid world, flying is set to be an all-together different experience. With social distancing and personal sanitation norms in place, follwoing these norms will become very crucial to ensure a decent flying experience.

...
Tags: hardeep puri, civil aviation, ministry of civil aviation, the airports authority of india, domestic air travel, aarogya setu app, coronavirus (covid-19), a coronavirus quarantine facility


