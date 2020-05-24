61st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

132,674

1,249

Recovered

54,729

320

Deaths

3,899

31

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan67943804161 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh60173406155 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2780180856 Bihar247765311 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha13364977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam351574 Jharkhand3501413 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2381793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2020 Centre makes 14-day ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for international travellers

PTI
Published May 24, 2020, 5:04 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2020, 5:07 pm IST
Yesterday, Puri had said India will try to restart some international flights before August.
Representational image.
  Representational image.

New Delhi:  The Health Ministry on Sunday issued guidelines for international arrivals, saying that before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The guidelines come a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August.

 

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25. While domestic flights will resume from Monday, international flights remain suspended.

Before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days -- 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health, the guidelines said.

Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by the receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days, they said. Use of Aarogya Setu application shall be mandatory in such cases, the guidelines said.

Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with the ticket to travellers by the agencies concerned, they said. All passengers shall be advised to download Arogya Setu application on their mobile devices, the guidelines said.

At the time of boarding the flight or ship, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening, the health ministry said.

Passengers arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, and only those who are asymptomatic will be enabled to cross the border into India, it said.

Self-declaration form in duplicate shall be filled by the person in the flight or ship and a copy of the same will be given to health and immigration officials present at the airport, seaport or landport, the guidelines said. The form may also be made available on Aarogya Setu application, they said.

Suitable precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection shall be ensured at the airports as well as within flights, the health ministry said. During boarding and at airports, all possible measures to ensure social distancing should be ensured, it said.

Suitable announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports/port and in flights/ships and during transit, the guidelines said.

While on board the flight or ship, required precautions such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene etc. are to be observed by airline or ship staff, crew and all passengers, they said.

On arrival, thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all passengers by health officials present at the airport/ seaport/landport, the guidelines said.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol, they said.

The remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities, to be arranged by  respective State/UT governments, the guidelines said. These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 7 days, they said. They shall be tested as per ICMR protocol available, the guidelines said, adding that if they test positive, they shall be assessed clinically.

If they are assessed as mild cases, they will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the COVID Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate, the guidelines said. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated COVID health facilities and managed accordingly, the health ministry said.

If found negative, they shall be advised to further isolate themselves at home and self-monitor their health for 7 days, it said. In case, any symptoms develop they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call centre (1075), the guidelines said.

States can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment, they said.

...
Tags: international travel, international airports, covid19, coronavirus lockdown, covid19 cases in india, ministry of health and family welfare


Latest From Nation

Out of the 130 new cases recorded on Sunday evening, 105 are cases of people with interstate travel, majorly from Maharashtra. Photo: Satish B

Karnataka's corona complacency blown open as 136 new cases found

Myanmar nationals queue before checking-in for a special flight to Yangon after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Anna International Airport in Chennai. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu issues guidelines for air travellers coming to the state

Representational image (AFP)

Security experts worry about hand sanitizers on aircraft

The four people who feed the animals and birds

Four Mysureans take up a nobel venture to feed birds and animals atop Chamundi hills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aarogya Setu not mandatory but show COVID-19 negative certificate instead

Representational image. (DC Photo)

Bombay HC seeks response from Air India, DGCA over COVID-19 measures

The Bombay High Court.

Kashmiris celebrate low-key Eid-ul-Fitr amid lockdown

Kashmiris pray on Eid ul Fitr. (AP)

Gujarat High Court questions state government's coronavirus testing policy

Gujarat High Court hits out at state government.

6,767 corona cases detected as India sees highest single-day spike

Representational image. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham