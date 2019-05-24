World leaders may be invited to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: A galaxy of top world leaders could be invited to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. The leaders to be invited include those from P-5 countries (US, Russia, UK, France and China), Japan, Germany, Israel, prominent Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE as well as several Saarc countries.

While speculation is rife in this regard, government sources, however, said any invites would only be issued after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) takes a decision in this regard. It also remains to be seen whether Pakistan PM Imran Khan is invited.

Government sources said it was still too “premature” to talk about any invitations to foreign leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony that could take place in the next few days.

Speculation is rife that US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping could be among the leaders invited.

Attendance of some of the world’s top leaders is bound to further boost Modi’s image as a strong leader under whose leadership India is realising its potential in the world.

This will also come at a time when India is pushing for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

It may be recalled that during his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, Mr. Modi had invited leaders of all Saarc nations including then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.