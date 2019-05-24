LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Current Affairs

Non-BJP govts in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh fear trouble

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN AND YOJNA GUSAI
Published May 24, 2019, 2:37 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 2:37 am IST
In the elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP came a close second with 109.
 Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

New Delhi: After the massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls, non-BJP state governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh face a serious threat.

In the elections for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP came a close second with 109. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, Samajwadi Party one and Independents four seats. The Congress had wrested power from the BJP. Two short of the majority mark on its own, the Congress has the support of the BSP and SP in the Assembly.

 

The Congress has accused BJP in Madhya Pradesh of offering upto Rs 25 crores to his MLAs to switch sides and bring down the government.

Now with the Congress managing to win only one of the state’s 29 Lok Sabha seats, the BSP and the BSP MLAs may rethink their support to the Kamal Nath government. BJP general secretary and Madhya Pradesh leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has also said the Kamal Nath government’s fall was “imminent”.

On the other hand, growing dissent in the Karnataka Congress and its deteriorating relationship with JD(S) leaders are believed to be the triggers to bring down the one-year-old H.D. Kumaraswamy government.

According to BJP insiders, at least 12 Congress MLAs are lined up to join the BJP as they were only waiting for the May 23 results. In the past year, the BJP has many times tried “Operation Lotus” to ensure the fall of the Karnataka government, but has failed.

