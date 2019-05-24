LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2019 Kerala election resu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala election results: Record margin for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 2:55 am IST
His victory margin surpassed the expectations of even the Congress leaders.
Congress president Rahul Gandh
 Congress president Rahul Gandh

Kalpetta: Wayanad blessed Congress president Rahul Gandhi with a thumping victory while he suffered a shocking defeat in Amethi in Utter Pradesh. His decision to contest from Wayanad was proved right as he won the seat by a record majority of 4,31,770 votes leaving his rivals far behind.

Rahul bagged 7,06,367 votes, P.P. Suneer of the CPI 2,74,597 and NDA’s Thushar Vellapally 78,816. Rahul has clear majority in all seven legislative constituencies spread over three districts. His victory margin surpassed the expectations of even the Congress leaders.

 

His candidature here was earlier attacked by the BJP which alleged that he had run away to a minority-dominated constituency fearing defeat in the Hindu-dominated Amethi.

The two namesakes of Rahul Gandhi, K.E. Rahul Gandhi, son of Valsamma, got 2,196 votes while K. Raghul Gandhi, son of Krishnan, 845 votes.

It may be recalled that in 2014, the BJP had bagged 80,752 votes, indicating a slight dip in its vote share. In the first election after Wayanad constituency was formed in 2009, Congress leader M.I. Shanavas won it and was re-elected in 2014. In that year, Shanavas bagged 3,77,035 votes defeating CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri who got 3,56,165 votes.

...
Tags: aicc chief rahul gandhi, congress leaders
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad


Latest From Nation

This election seems to have initiated the process of the centrality of the opposition space being occupied by the state based parties. The way in which DMK in Tamil Nadu, BJD in Odisha, TMC in West Bengal and the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh have registered their electoral presence in 2019 would be the parties to watch out for in the coming months.

A decisive mandate: Ruling party expands political footprints, opposition on decline

Veterans like B K Hari Prasad, the Congress-JDS candidate, from Bengaluru South, had to bite the dust against debutant, Tejasvi Surya of the BJP. This shows the election was contested by only one man, Mr Modi and no one else,

‘Didn’t expect Modi wave of this magnitude’

BJP candidate P.C. Mohan flashes the V-sign after winning Bangalore Central a third time (Photo: DC)

After a wild swing, P C Mohan survives

D.K. Suresh

D K Suresh sole Congress face in saffron city



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
 

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

The 37-year-old, who is making his political debut at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has received 3,10,086 number of votes at the time of writing this story. (Photo: File)
 

5 things that BJP did right since 2014

The saffron party did not give up their existing allies which helped BJP to retain its pan-India image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Ministers’ family members lose big

The real shocker, however, was the defeat of Ms K. Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, from Nizamabad. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Parties get a different treatment for Lok Sabha polls

Dr. K Lakshman, BJP state president said that people invariably vote differently in the Lok Sabha elections as they are meant to elect an able and stable government. (Photo: PTI/File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Kerala: Cong ahead, Rahul wins Wayanad with record margin

According to latest EC data on counting trends, Gandhi was ahead of P P Suneer by about 4.31 lakh votes in the seat, his second, clearly heading for a win. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Karnataka: BJP sweeps in, leaves Cong-JD(S) in tizzy

Reflecting the coalition's plight, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga and former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda in Tumkur were trailing their BJP rivals, Election Commission trends showed. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Telangana: TRS bags 8, BJP 3, Congress 2

Srinivas Reddy won Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat by over 77000 votes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham