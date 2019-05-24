LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Andhra result: Jagan’s right-hand man to play key role in government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published May 24, 2019, 1:26 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Mr V. Vijaya Sai Reddy is considered as Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy’s man Friday.
YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hugs party MP Vijaya Sai Reddy as they celebrate the party’s landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.
Hyderabad: He has stood like a pillar with YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in good and bad times and is considered as the backbone of the party. Known as the master strategist, Mr V. Vijaya Sai Reddy is considered as Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy’s man Friday — something that reminds many of the YSRC chief’s father late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and his most trusted lieutenant and friend K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao — and is the man who is considered as one of the key architects who led the party to success in Andhra Pradesh.

Not only is Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy considered the most powerful man in the party after Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is someone who enjoys immense trust of the YSRC president and will be the leader who will be play a key role in the functioning of the government.

 

“If you ask Jagan Mohan Reddy, he will give the first credit (for the victory) to his padayatra and second will be to the tireless efforts and strategies of Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy, both at the state and at the Centre,” said YSRC MP P.V. Midhun Reddy, who won from Rajampet.

But what makes Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy the YSRC chief’s man Friday? “All through, Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy has stood by Mr Jagan and even went to jail with him (in the alleged disproportionate assets case).

He worked very hard for the party and has never shown any frustration or anger. He has been with Mr Jagan throughout without any demands. For the party, he prepared strategies both at state and New Delhi which ensured victory,” said Midhur Reddy, who was quick to add that comparisons cannot be drawn between Dr Ramachan-dra Rao and Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy.

“In the day to day functioning of our government, Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy will be playing a key role,” said Mr Midhun Reddy.

Sources close to Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the Rajya Sabha MP has over a period of time developed a rapport with several Union ministers with whom he would discuss issues of Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh — a topic both he and Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy were very vocal about.

Once when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TD was quick to politicise it saying that Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy fell at the feet of Mr Modi during the 15-minute adjournment in the Rajya Sabha. He also moved the Private Members’ Bill in the Rajya Sabha on special category status. “We will not step back until the special status for the state is achieved,” he had said then.

“Even when Mr Rajasekhar Reddy was alive, Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy was the key man when it came to the financial matters of Mr Jagan’s firms. Ever since the death of Mr Rajasekhar Reddy, Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy became very close to Mr Jagan and his family who trust him like a family member. He has been with Jagan through the most difficult times, especially when he was facing the CBI heat in the disproportionate assets case. He told Mr Jagan that together they would fight it out legally,” sources said.

On many occasions, he has slammed Chief Minister N. Chandra-babu Naidu on a host of issues, including his government’s failure to press for special category status for AP. He is the face of the YSR Congress in Delhi.

Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also financial adviser for the Sakshi group and other businesses, was arrested by the CBI on January 2, 2012, after several rounds of questioning. He was the first accused to be arrested in relation to the disproportionate assets cases on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct.

On October 8, 2013, the special CBI Court granted him bail.

“When it was clear that his arrest was imminent, he started practicing Yoga and meditation to keep his mind in control by which he thought he could easily adjust to the environment inside jail. Besides, all his financial advices fared well for Mr Jagan’s companies. Even in the run up to elections, Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy was the man who was in-charge of every aspect of electioneering,” sources said.

Born in Tallapudi in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy completed his chartered accountancy in Chennai and later set up his own firm with offices in Chennai, Bengalore and Hyderabad. He also serverd a stint as director of Oriental Bank of Commerce.


