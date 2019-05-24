Amit Shah takes a dig at Chandrababu Naidu over poll loss

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah took a dig at TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the party’s defeat in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the BJP’s victory meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi, Mr Shah said that if Mr Naidu would have concentrated on resolving people’s problems instead of uniting Opposition parties, and fought for the people instead of fighting over EVMs, he would have won more seats.

Mr Shah also congratulated YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the landslide victory of the party in AP.