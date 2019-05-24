LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2019 Amit Shah takes a di ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah takes a dig at Chandrababu Naidu over poll loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 24, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Mr Shah also congratulated YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the landslide victory of the party in AP.
Amit Shah
 Amit Shah

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah took a dig at TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the party’s defeat in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the BJP’s victory meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi, Mr Shah said that if Mr Naidu would have concentrated on resolving people’s problems instead of  uniting Opposition parties, and fought for the people instead of fighting over EVMs, he would have won more seats.

Mr Shah also congratulated YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the landslide victory of the party in AP.

 

...
Tags: amit shah, mr n. chandrababu naidu


Latest From Nation

Renuka Chowdary

Hyderabad: 1 woman to represent Telangana in Lok Sabha

he Times Now-VMR poll predicted 13 seats for the TRS, 2 seats for the Congress and 1 for the BJP. The Republic -C Voter exit poll gave the TRS 14 seats and said that the Congress, BJP and AIMIM will win 1 each.

Five out of six exit polls for Telangana wrong

The real shocker, however, was the defeat of Ms K. Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, from Nizamabad. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Ministers’ family members lose big

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Bureaucrats set for major reshuffle as Jagan set to take oath as CM on May 30



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
 

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

The 37-year-old, who is making his political debut at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has received 3,10,086 number of votes at the time of writing this story. (Photo: File)
 

5 things that BJP did right since 2014

The saffron party did not give up their existing allies which helped BJP to retain its pan-India image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

17th Lok Sabha result, Kerala: Cong ahead, Rahul wins Wayanad with record margin

According to latest EC data on counting trends, Gandhi was ahead of P P Suneer by about 4.31 lakh votes in the seat, his second, clearly heading for a win. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Karnataka: BJP sweeps in, leaves Cong-JD(S) in tizzy

Reflecting the coalition's plight, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga and former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda in Tumkur were trailing their BJP rivals, Election Commission trends showed. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Telangana: TRS bags 8, BJP 3, Congress 2

Srinivas Reddy won Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat by over 77000 votes. (Photo: File)

Regional kingmaker hopefuls fall by the wayside

The Modi wave has not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as it was expected but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. (Photo: File)

'Was expected, it is people's victory,' says Jaganmohan Reddy

'I will live up to the expectations of the people,' he promised. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham