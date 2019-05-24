LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation Current Affairs 24 May 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2019 Lok Sabha polls: In a first, RJD draws a blank in Bihar

ANI
Published May 24, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 9:24 am IST
The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in alliance with the Congress and others.
In a first, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19. (Photo: ANI)
 In a first, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: In a first, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections which concluded on May 19.

The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in alliance with the Congress and others. The party, which contested on 20 seats, didn't manage to win even a single seat this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019.

 

Constituted in 1997, the RJD received the status of the recognized national-level party in 2008. In its first election in 1998, it had won 17 seats in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Congress, which is the part of the RJD-led mahagathbandan, only managed to win one seat in Bihar. The grand old party had fielded contestants on nine seats out of total 40 seats in Bihar.

Besides, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which contested on five and three seats respectively, also failed to open their account.

The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in Bihar achieved a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections with BJP winning 17 seats, while its allies Janata Dal-United (JDU) getting 16 seats and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) winning six seats. In all, the alliance won 37 seats.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

