2 dead as fire breaks out in building at Bhendi Bazaar

ANI
Published May 24, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 9:20 am IST
The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance. Search for any other trapped person is in progress.
Fire breaks out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night. (Photo: ANI)
 Fire breaks out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night. (Photo: ANI)

Bhendi Bazar: Two people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night.

"The fire has been brought under control and 12 persons have been rescued so far. A fire audit will be done to ascertain the reason behind the fire," said Praveen Parsdeshi, BMC Commissioner.

 

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance.

Search for any other trapped person is in progress.

Tags: jj hospital, bhendi bazaar, bmc, fire, dead
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


